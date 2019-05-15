Media Ranch Closes Multiple Format Deals in Europe & Canada

MONTREAL, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Ranch President and Executive Producer, Sophie Ferron, announced a raft of Format deals within Europe as well as Format sales which are in production in Canada with CBC and Bell

Media’s Z channel. Also announced, the Format sale of classic celebrity prank show Surprise Surprise to France's Deeply Superficial, headed by CEO and Founder, Thierry Lachkar, and former Shine France CEO & Founder.

Media Ranch's President & Executive Producer Sophie Ferron (top) & Deeply Superficial's CEO and Founder, Thierry Lachkar Program Photos Top L-R: 180 Days; Manipulator bottom L-R: Project Rembrandt, Surprise Surprise

Media Ranch has been taking the entire Format portfolio of Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) around the world since their acquisition this March, and they've already closed several European deals within weeks of launching at MIPTV. Deals include:

- 180 Days, a heart-warming experimental reality program where students live with senior citizens in a nursing home for six months. Sold to the Netherlands, Germany and Spain. The show originally aired with success on DR2, and season 2 will air in Fall 2019 on DR1.

- Manipulator is a fascinating sociological program exploring how humans are easily manipulated. The show employs shocking experiments, scientific data and brain research to demonstrate the premise. Sold to France and Spain. DR is producing their second season in Denmark, airing this Fall on DR1.

- Still Standing, one of CBC's most-watched series and an adaptation from DR's successful comedy entertainment program Comedy on the Edge, has started production on Season 6. The series, produced by Frantic Films, stars comedian Jonny Harris as he travels across Canada to discover the hidden humour in small towns. The French-Canadian version, Comedie à la Carte, was also renewed by Unis TV for Season 3, and is currently in production by ComediHa! Comedie à la Carte Season 3 will air this Fall in Canada. Still Standing Season 5 (shot last year) will air this Fall on CBC, with Season 6 set for 2020. Comedy on the Edge is currently also still airing in Denmark, Portugal, Spain, optioned in Italy, France, & the USA.

Another European deal announced was for amateur artist competition program, Project Rembrandt, which has been sold into Belgium. Contestants attempt to follow the Masters and win a museum exhibition.

Deeply Superficial in France acquired celebrity hidden-camera comedy series Format, Surprise Surprise, which has been delighting family audiences around the world since it first aired over 30 years ago, launching in Canada. In a rare feat, the show aired for several years on 3 major networks in Canada - TVA, TQS and Société Radio-Canada, airing in 10 countries total: Australia (Nine Network), Belgium (RTBF); Denmark (TV3), France (Canal+, France 2 and TF1), Germany (RTL), Greece (Ant1), Norway (TV3), Poland (TVN), and Sweden (TV3). All territories are now available for license by Media Ranch, excluding France.

Thierry Lachkar said: "Deeply Superficial is extremely pleased that we won the strong bidding war for the hilarious Format Surprise Surprise. It gives us joy to bring back this classic hit to France, especially with the 30th Anniversary of the first French broadcast coming up this Fall. Media Ranch has a gold mine on their hands with this show. Now Deeply Superficial looks forward to producing the show and entertaining French families for years to come!"

Sophie Ferron stated: "Media Ranch's recent success is quite exciting, including several Format sales from the DR catalog, proving without a doubt that this great content is worth sharing! We are also thrilled with the French license deal for our beloved format, Surprise Surprise which has such major interest from around the world. We look forward to collaborating with the brilliant Thierry Lachlar and are confident he will bring Surprise Surprise to French TV soon!"

About Media Ranch

Headquartered in Montreal, Media Ranch is known globally for premium television Formats as both an award-winning producer and distributor of entertainment Formats. In 2018, Media Ranch launched the first ever French-Canadian Format incubator program, Horsepower, in partnership with Quebecor Content. Media Ranch won a prestigious Rose d'Or Award for TV format Street Jungle in 2015.

Media Representative

(Ms.) MJ Sorenson

MJ Global Communications LLC

E: 214725@email4pr.com T: +1-646-225-6590

SOURCE Media Ranch

Related Links

http://www.mediaranch.tv

