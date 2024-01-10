MediaGo Partners With Voluum to Optimize Campaign Delivery and Management for Advertisers

The collaboration will centralize the management process, allowing Voluum users to leverage MediaGo's deep learning technology to optimize ad performance and maximize ROI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform under the Baidu Global Business Unit, today announced its partnership with Voluum, a leading advertising tracking and optimization platform. This collaboration will enhance advertisers' campaign management efficiency by integrating the two platforms.

With this integration, Voluum's users can easily access MediaGo's curated global inventory of premium media traffic and high-quality ad placements across major media outlets and platforms such as MSN, Xandr and Yahoo, as well as leverage MediaGo's deep learning-based Smartbid technologies to significantly enhance ad performance and maximize return on investment (ROI).

"We're excited to collaborate with MediaGo to provide our clients the opportunity to get in touch with the latest deep learning ad tech," said Michal Sledziowski, Strategic Partnership Manager of Voluum. "The partnership is representative of both of our companies' goals to provide advertisers with effective solutions that deliver optimal advertising results."

The integration also offers a centralized management location where MediaGo's advertisers can efficiently manage ad placements across multiple platforms and conveniently transmit conversion data through Voluum's platform, leveraging MediaGo's Smartbid technology for better ad performance optimization.

"We're thrilled to partner with Voluum to provide advertisers with a superior advertising delivery and management experience," said Rena Ren, Americas Regional Director of Baidu Global Business Unit. "At MediaGo, we're determined to assist advertisers in optimizing and streamlining their campaigns, and the unified solution, enabled through this milestone integration with Voluum, does just this."

Operating under a primarily cost-per-click (CPC) model, MediaGo ensures that every advertising dollar spent yields tangible returns, maximizing advertisers' ROI.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global. Leveraging Baidu's underlying AI technology and based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

To learn more about MediaGo, please visit https://www.mediago.com/.

About Voluum

Voluum is a leading advertising tracking and optimization platform that offers advertisers an all-in-one advertising delivery and management solution. Voluum supports advertisers in creating, managing and optimizing advertising campaigns efficiently. It also provides real-time reporting and detailed data analysis, aiding advertisers in understanding ad performance better, thereby enhancing delivery efficiency and ROI. Through its collaboration with MediaGo, Voluum continues to offer advertisers high-quality advertising delivery channels and more efficient ad management services.

To learn more about Voluum, please visit https://voluum.com/.

