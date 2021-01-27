MediaMath Appoints Former Dentsu Global President, Ashwini Karandikar, to Board of Directors

"Last year, we took great strides to redesign the entire digital advertising supply chain with SOURCE, while focusing internally on building a diverse leadership team at every level to navigate a transformative time in our industry's evolution," said Joe Zawadzki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MediaMath. "Ashwini has been an agent of change throughout her career, bringing a global-first perspective and deep knowledge of the agency, senior marketer, and ecosystem audiences. She provides a powerful dose of vision, domain and operational expertise to the Board. We are honored to have her."

Acknowledged as one of the most powerful women in mobile advertising, Ashwini brings a breadth of agency experience to MediaMath to help guide the company's agency strategies and partnerships. As Global President at Dentsu, she launched, scaled, and operated Amnet (Dentsu Aegis Network's global programmatic group) in more than 50 markets, leading the group to exceptional consistency and profitability on a global scale. Additionally, during her time at Dentsu, Ashwini led Navegg and Accordant Media's acquisitions, which resulted in new products and revenue opportunities.

"MediaMath leads the digital advertising ecosystem with a focus on delivering addressability, accountability and alignment through the SOURCE framework and its unique and all-encompassing identity solution architecture," said Ashwini Karandikar. "Its commitment to delivering on innovative solutions that will work for brands, agencies, publishers and technology providers alike is why I joined, and I'm excited to help make it happen."

Working Committees

MediaMath's Working Committee board architecture is designed to leverage its members' strengths with relevant management and external experts to help drive the company's strategic direction and serve as active participants in key areas. For 2021, the following committees and their respective chairs include:

Financial Capital : Vice Chairman of the Board, Dan MacKeigan , Spring Lake Equity Partners

: Vice Chairman of the Board, , Spring Lake Equity Partners Industry and Strategy : Allie Kline , Founding Principal of LEO DIX and former CMO of Verizon Media

: , Founding Principal of and former CMO of Verizon Media Human Capital : Nigel Morris , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of QED Investors and former Founder and COO of CapitalOne

: , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of QED Investors and former Founder and COO of CapitalOne Nomination and Governance: Jeffrey Rayport , Faculty Member in Entrepreneurial Management at Harvard Business School , whose work helps inform the design of the Working Committees

These announcements come on the heels of a transformative year for the company as it delivered on its SOURCE mission to build a 100-percent accountable, addressable and aligned digital media supply chain. In December, MediaMath announced the global availability of SOURCE , providing a redesigned ecosystem to lead the industry into its next phase of ad media that is safe for brands and respectful of consumers.

Coupled with innovations in the company's UX, ability to natively transact across the emerging identity landscape, and increased breadth and depth of TV access, brands and agencies benefit from a step-function improvement in scale, simplicity and bottom-line business impact.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through the SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a transparent and trusted digital media supply chain. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

Contact: Masha Krylova, [email protected]

SOURCE MediaMath

Related Links

http://www.mediamath.com

