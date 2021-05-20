MediaMath Appoints Sapna Kapur As Chief Financial Officer

"Sapna brings vast industry experience in leading large teams and has a proven track record in partnering with business leaders to drive growth," said Konrad Gerszke, President at MediaMath. "She will be a true asset for MediaMath as we continue to build advertiser solutions designed for scale and flexibility, so that our brand and agency clients can continue to support their business growth with a future-proofed enterprise digital marketing platform in a rapidly evolving and complex digital environment."

Kapur is a seasoned finance executive with more than two decades of experience developing and implementing business strategy and planning, as well as driving revenue for high-growth technology and Fortune 500 companies. She has led scaled finance teams across accounting, FP&A, corporate development and strategic planning and operations. Kapur joins MediaMath from NextRoll (formerly AdRoll Inc.) where she served as the Senior Vice President of Finance, working closely with the company's founders and CEO, executive leadership and the board of directors. Prior to this role, she spent twelve years in various finance executive roles at Google, where she was the finance lead for several large, scaled global operations such as Global Sales & Operations Lead, Core Ads Monetization across Search Ads and Commerce, and Global Product Infrastructure. Kapur has deep expertise in driving strategic business partnerships and M&A, capital management, revenue expansion efforts and more.

"I am excited to join MediaMath as the company continues on its journey to transform the digital media ecosystem," said Kapur. "Throughout my career I have been focused on driving business growth for leading organizations. MediaMath stands out as a key player in the ad tech space, and I'm drawn to the company's vision and mission to rearchitect the digital advertising ecosystem and enable brands and agencies to maximize the return of their marketing investment across a complicated digital landscape. I look forward to helping lead the company through its next phase of growth."

Kapur received her MBA in Finance and Operations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a master's in international business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Delhi.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.



MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

