MediaMath Bolsters Leadership Team With Appointment Of Former Nielsen Executive Eleni Nicholas As Chief Client Officer And New Board Member Allie Kline, Previous CMO Verizon Media

MediaMath was the first on the market to introduce supply path optimization unlocking the scale of supply chain management, while simultaneously remaining true to our commitment to drive 100 percent accountability and alignment across the ecosystem. These additions will help propel MediaMath forward on its mission to rearchitect the digital advertising ecosystem with a fully accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain. They will focus on key initiatives, such as expanding SOURCE's supply chain ecosystem with new, industry-leading solutions at scale to unleash ever-growing advertising opportunities, and bolstering CTV solutions to deliver better accountability and addressability to brands and agencies through proven accuracy, scalability and fast time-to-insights.

Eleni Nicholas, Chief Client Officer

Eleni Nicholas joins MediaMath from Nielsen, where she spent 28 years in a variety of commercial, client-facing, Managing Director and organizational transformation roles. Most recently, Eleni Nicholas was Global Leader of the business unit responsible for Nielsen's relationships with its 35 largest global CPG clients. Prior experience within Nielsen includes launching new vertical practice areas of Nielsen Europe, including automotive, financial services and other industries outside of consumer-packaged goods, and serving as Global Client Business Partner for Unilever. She is a champion and sponsor for diversity and inclusion and has led numerous initiatives promoting diversity, including launching Women in Nielsen for Europe and participating as an active mentor for the Women's Leadership Program. Eleni Nicholas will be responsible for leading all client-facing teams globally, working hand in hand with MediaMath's clients to help them improve the return on their digital marketing investment. She will be reporting to MediaMath President Konrad Gerszke.

"I am thrilled to welcome Eleni as our Chief Client Officer," said Konrad Gerszke, President, MediaMath. "Eleni's experience in developing and leading large global client relationships, her passion for building world-class teams, and her client-centric continuous improvement mindset make her ideally suited to lead MediaMath's client-facing teams through this next chapter of our operational transformation that makes the vision reality more and more every day. I look forward to the many ways her leadership will improve relationships and results for our clients and partners."

"I built a belief in measurement as the solution at Nielsen and saw that the connection of business goals and metrics to media buying and execution directly was the future," said Eleni Nicholas, CCO of MediaMath. "That measurement will quickly become real-time decisioning for marketers with a globally addressable and accountable connection to consumers via high-quality media across all screens and speakers globally. I wanted to be in a midsized global company that had big ambitions and enough smart, talented, and good people to make them come true."

Allie Kline, Board Member

Allie Kline joins MediaMath's Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of industry expertise and board member experience with 33Across, Huntington National Bank and Pier 1. Allie Kline was previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Verizon Communications subsidiary Oath, Inc., now Verizon Media, and was Chief Marketing Officer for AOL, both prior to and following Verizon's acquisition of AOL. In 2018, Allie Kline was elected to the IAB's Board of Directors during her tenure at Oath Inc. and today she remains an active member of the Buro.

"I am delighted to welcome Allie to the MediaMath Board of Directors," said Joe Zawadzki, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of MediaMath. "Allie is a pragmatic idealist, and a career-long champion for evolution in the practice and craft of marketing. She's served as a world-class revenue and product focused marketer herself, and been a force for change in the digital advertising industry that supports the modern marketer. Her leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we consummate SOURCE's commitment to modernize the digital media supply ecosystem and better align with marketer business goals."

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to work with some of the most disruptive brands and companies in digital," Allie Kline said. "MediaMath is living up to its legacy and building an accountable and addressable digital supply chain and ecosystem that rights the wrongs of the industry's evolution. I look forward to joining the Board and the impressive talent the company has recently attracted on this journey."

Guillermo Abud, SVP Business Development

Guillermo Abud, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, will serve as MediaMath's new Senior Vice President of Business Development for Latin America and US Multicultural. In this role, he will focus on accelerating MediaMath's growth in Latin America by expanding agency partnerships and global clients' portfolios in the region. He will be reporting to the GM of the Latin America region, Justin Kuykendall.

"I am thrilled to welcome Guillermo to the MediaMath team. His global expertise and extensive experience in leading teams focused on programmatic media buying across Latin America and the US, coupled with his agency background, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Kuykendall.

About MediaMath:

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory and low fraud. In its first six months, the SOURCE initiative secured partners such as Magnite, LiveRamp, Merkle, TVSquared, IRIS.TV, White Ops and Inscape, and has empowered MediaMath to launch the ecosystem's full capabilities as the industry adjusts to new challenges and policies. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

