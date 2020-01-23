MediaMath Bolsters Leadership with Appointment of CFO, Milena Alberti-Perez

"We are delighted to welcome Milena to the MediaMath team. Her deep financial expertise and experience leading large teams in a mature, global organization, coupled with a strong media background, is a strong addition to our leadership team," said Gerszke. "Milena's track record in successfully navigating transformations and executing on long-term business plans will be a key asset as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to drive adoption of SOURCE to achieve a fully accountable and addressable digital ecosystem."

"I'm excited to join MediaMath at this pivotal moment for the Company," said Alberti-Perez. "MediaMath is well-positioned to deliver the most responsive and accountable advertising technology for brands to buy addressable media and that aligns the interests of brands, agencies, content owners, and technology providers. I'm eager to join the team and help clean up the digital supply chain by the end of 2020."

Alberti-Perez is a seasoned finance and media executive with 20 years of experience, beginning her career in banking and most recently serving as CFO of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher with $3B+ in revenue and part of the Bertelsmann Group. As CFO, Milena directly oversaw an organization of more than 100 people, spanning reporting, M&A, royalties, real estate, cybersecurity, audit, and financial planning. She notably advised Random House in the merger of Penguin and Random House, the largest transaction in book publishing history. A native Spanish speaker and international executive, Milena has significant board experience and enjoys volunteering with nonprofits that focus on literacy, news, education, and wildlife. Milena lives in NYC with her husband and three children.

The leadership news comes just months after the company's announcement of SOURCE by MediaMath, the industry-wide effort to create an accountable and addressable supply chain through an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide improved marketing performance and long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, fraud-free, and viewable inventory.

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, social, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won four awards from the IAB for Sales, Service and Education Excellence. MediaMath has offices in 16 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

