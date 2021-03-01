MediaMath Helps Brands Prepare for Identity-Centric Future Through Integration with LiveIntent's nonID; Latest SOURCE Integration Delivers Scaled Identity Management and Attribution

With the integration of LiveIntent into SOURCE, MediaMath will enable brands to deliver personalized advertising without third-party cookies within LiveIntent's email exchange and on the open web using LiveIntent's identifier, nonID. The integration works across devices, channels and platforms, and seamlessly bridges to other Identity solutions, in addition to serving as an attribution tool through MediaMath's ConnectedID.

"The industry's approach to addressability – the ability to orchestrate and measure digital ads such that it performs for marketers enough to pay publishers enough – is evolving quickly," said Joe Zawadzki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MediaMath. "The completion of LiveIntent's nonID integration into SOURCE helps our clients scale their cookieless reach and connects their advertising and marketing strategies across funnel and format."

As we enter a post-third-party cookie era, first-party identity promises a more accurate, privacy-friendly, portable model with higher data fidelity across the programmatic supply path than the expiring third-party model. The identifier at the center of the innovation, the nonID, was developed by LiveIntent to bridge publishers and brands to the ecosystem using the power of the email address. The nonID is open and connects to all Identity offerings and solutions. The nonID connects the first-party data of publishers and marketers and makes it actionable within any technology partner they choose. It solves the challenges around identifying web users, targeting custom audiences, and measuring outcomes outside of walled gardens and without the use of third-party cookies.

"LiveIntent developed the nonID as a way to connect to the ecosystem on your terms," said Matt Keiser, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LiveIntent. "We know every company has their preferred ID that they use to connect to people data. Our partnership with MediaMath allows this framework to align with everyone's proprietary approach to empower marketers and advertisers to connect their people data to first-party and third-party data."

By leveraging the nonID, MediaMath's clients will be able to transact using an innovation that can predict the primary email address associated with a device or browser, a salve for a future that will be Identity-centric. The partnership will enable any advertiser using MediaMath's SOURCE ecosystem to accurately identify consumers across devices while visiting premium publishers' sites to personalize advertising without the use of third-party cookies. This includes campaigns that extend into LiveIntent's SSP, which reaches 200 million people each month in the email environment. It also extends the capability to reach people on their channel of choice, across platforms and devices. Since the nonID is interoperable and tied to a person, not a device, it will also be leveraged by MediaMath's ConnectedID, enabling brands to accurately determine the effectiveness of every advertising dollar.

The nonID has a 1:1 relationship to an email address, ensuring it strikes at the heart of Identity, but is irreversible and engineered with privacy and security in mind. It is developed to be a data science team's greatest asset, as it does not hinder the team's true aim: one version of the truth. The nonID empowers the SOURCE ecosystem to apply proprietary solutions without added noise or error rate.

To learn more about how brands can prepare for a new era and take advantage of first-party identity, read our Identity Playbook.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through the SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a transparent and trusted digital media supply chain. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

About LiveIntent

LiveIntent, one of the world's largest people-based marketing platforms, connects 2,500 publishing and advertising brands with over 290MM verified people every month across all types of media. With the anonymized email address at the center of its industry-leading identity graph, LiveIntent provides brands with solutions that help them monetize, acquire, and retain real people, even where cookies don't work. LiveIntent enriches a brands' data, making it possible for them to deepen their understanding of their audiences, and more effectively market to people wherever they are present and paying attention. LiveIntent is home to over 160 people worldwide with offices in New York, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Contact: Masha Krylova, [email protected]

SOURCE MediaMath

Related Links

http://www.mediamath.com

