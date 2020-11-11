MediaMath Integrates Merkle's Merkury ID to Scale Cookieless Identity Management, Activation, and Attribution

Earlier this year, MediaMath and Merkle announced a partnership to integrate identity resolution capabilities into SOURCE – MediaMath's fully addressable, accountable and aligned supply chain—through Merkury, Merkle's identity resolution and data platform that enables first-party cookieless identity. Now, all U.S. marketers using SOURCE have access to an unparalleled level of accountability and supply path transparency that provides a complete understanding of person-based reach, frequency, real working media and KPIs. This allows for management of programmatic efforts against person-based individual identifiers in a privacy-safe way and furthers MediaMath's SOURCE ecosystem as the most addressable and programmatic supply chain in the industry.

"The need to evolve beyond the third-party cookie that drove the advertising industry here has spurred much innovation. One of our jobs is to identify, integrate, and scale those solutions that will serve as the basis for the enterprise web that is emerging," said Joe Zawadzki, CEO and Founder of MediaMath. "Merkury's modern identity framework solves for the growing expectations and regulation around consumer data for both the sophisticated marketer and premium publisher and pays off on the SOURCE promise of an increasingly accountable, addressable and aligned digital supply chain."

The integration empowers digital marketers to personalize campaigns by using the Merkury ID, which is person-based, and appended offline third-party data for targeting and measurement across multiple devices and supply paths. The Merkury ID is integrated with 30+ premium publishers as first-party audience identification and resolution, including logins, emails the publisher possesses, and page views. SOURCE customers can use the Merkury ID and data to build and find audiences through custom segments and models, representing the first-ever programmatic trading of marketer and publisher cookieless, private graph IDs.

"Today's digital marketing ecosystem is wrought with challenges caused by the third-party cookie," said John Lee, president and corporate chief strategy officer, Merkle. "As marketers and publishers strive for person-based audience identification, addressable targeting, and accurate measurement, the Merkury ID integration with MediaMath's SOURCE represents the reset of programmatic buying to a model based on identity quality and transparency. We're excited about the benefits marketers will experience such as one-to-one targeting, efficiencies from true reach and frequency measurement, as well as the sustainability of identity across channels and devices at a time where industry changes threaten this vision."

Dentsu will be the first agency network to offer this capability to its clients. M1®, dentsu's data platform used by over 5,000 employees across its media agencies is fully interoperable with the Merkury ID graph and MediaMath's SOURCE ecosystem. "We're excited about being a first-mover for clients on the ability to target and measure programmatic display buys without any reliance on third-party cookies. This is an important step to help improve and build better accountability into the programmatic supply chain and also future-proof audience targeting and measurement efforts for clients," said Doug Ray, CEO, Media at dentsu U.S.

The integration of the Merkury ID is the latest addition to the SOURCE ecosystem, which continues to expand to meet the evolving needs of today's marketers as they navigate a turbulent programmatic landscape. Other recent innovations include a comprehensive contextual targeting solution with Peer39 and a CTV attribution tool with TVSquared .

To learn more about the MediaMath and Merkury ID integration, please visit our site .

To download MediaMath's whitepaper on its research and vision for an Identity marketplace for addressable digital advertising, please click here.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

About dentsu international

Part of Dentsu Group Inc, dentsu international is made up of nine leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 32 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

