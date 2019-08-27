MediaMath Names Konrad Gerszke as President

"We're really fortunate to gain a leader with Konrad's scaled, practical and proven operational expertise as well as his ability to affect change at a global scale," said Zawadzki. "As we accelerate the work we've begun towards the creation of an accountable and addressable supply chain, I am confident Konrad is the right leader to help us move MediaMath into its next phase of growth."

Gerszke will oversee the day-to-day operations ensuring continued growth of the business as it is today and be responsible for all corporate functions, including commercial, services, product development, data science, engineering, operations, people, finance and legal. Zawadzki will focus on the company's go forward vision and long-term strategy of the company, and continue to catalyze the industry's rapid evolution.

"I'm humbled and excited by the tremendous opportunity in front of us to capture and drive innovation across a more than $300 billion market, pioneering technology-led innovation across the digital advertising world," said Gerszke. "The company is well-positioned to continue leading the evolution of the programmatic industry, and I look forward to joining the stellar leadership team at MediaMath to drive even greater operational rigor across the business, globally."

Gerszke has extensive experience managing global P&Ls and a record of innovation, product leadership and digital transformation in diverse global markets. Most recently, he served as Group President of Nielsen Lead Markets, the company's largest division with $2.2B in revenue. Prior to his tenure at Nielsen, he spent 13 years at McKinsey where he was elected partner.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, social, digital out of home and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech.

MediaMath is leading an industry wide effort to create an accountable and addressable supply chain through an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies and publishers designed to provide long term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand safe, fraud free and viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 16 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

Media Contact

For more information, please contact:

Laura Colona, VP Global Communications, MediaMath

lcolona@mediamath.com

(516) 242-8487

SOURCE MediaMath

Related Links

http://www.mediamath.com

