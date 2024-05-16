Media.Monks Appoints Laurent Farci as Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S4Capital's operating brand Media.Monks , a digital-first advertising and marketing services company, has appointed Laurent Farci as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this new capacity, Laurent will play a crucial role in supporting the needs of the organization by consolidating and standardizing its tech platforms to enhance the monitoring and flow of information. Additionally, he will identify the best methods for sharing information to establish a sophisticated, scalable technology ecosystem across S4Capital.

Laurent recently led the organization's migration to a standardized customer relationship management system and will aim to replicate this success for all Media.Monks' major platforms globally. This work supports Media.Monks' mission to establish a unitary, integrated structure and streamline operational efficiency.

Laurent brings a wealth of experience to this role, having spent nearly 20 years in the system technology space and having been with Media.Monks for the past six years. In previous Media.Monks roles, he largely managed the company's Salesforce utilization; as the software grew to become one of the main platforms used internally, Farci's scope in managing internal technology implementation likewise expanded. Prior to joining the company, he worked at Capgemini and also managed his own independent consulting firm.

"Appointing Laurent Farci as CIO is a logical step forward and underscores our commitment to robust Information Governance. We have complete confidence in Laurent's ability to enhance our tech infrastructure and expertise to drive our tech platforms towards greater efficiency," said Jean-Benoit Berty, COO of S4 Capital.

"A strong tech foundation is the cornerstone of highly efficient and effective organizations," said Laurent Farci, CIO at Media.Monks. "I am excited to spearhead efforts to consolidate and standardize our tech platforms to ensure seamless information flow and operational excellence across all areas of the business."

Laurent and his team of IT professionals, engineers, business analysts, and system administrators will drive operational excellence by reviewing and consolidating tech platforms and developing solutions tailored to the business while focusing on leveraging AI as a core foundation. Their focus will cut across finance, legal, marketing, growth, accounts, HR, and information security, ensuring that all facets of the organization benefit from optimized tech solutions.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the global, purely digital, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. Since 2021, Media.Monks has combined diverse solutions—media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services—to serve as a consultative partner integrating systems and workflows that deliver unfettered content production, scaled experiences and data science fueled by AI and the industry's very best talent and teams.

Media.Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has earned a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23), and earns continual inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23). It has also been named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023). Business Intelligence has recognized Media.Monks in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning, and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Media.Monks has earned the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), won a record number of FWAs, and a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital Media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The S4Capital Board includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day as Non-Executive Directors.

The Company now has approximately 7,600 people in 32 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&digital Media 25% and Technology Services 15%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

