Media.Monks Named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players List for the Fifth Year Running

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S4Capital's operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company, has been named to the 2024 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players list by AdExchanger, a leading voice in programmatic advertising and the data-driven marketing technology ecosystem. AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list recognizes the most innovative and influential companies in the programmatic media buying space, commending agencies and technology platforms that drive excellence and transformative growth in the industry.

Media.Monks is the only media management service provider to make the list every year since the award was launched in 2020, solidifying the company's standing as a leader in innovative programmatic media services. Media.Monks' continuous recognition is a testament to the company's vision and commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients while staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

Media.Monks earned this recognition for its innovative artificial intelligence deployment, seamless global operating model, and flexible media offering––-from managed services to transformation and in-housing. With more than $6B in digital media under influence, the Media.Monks Media capability helps global brands:

Maximize ROI on full-funnel digital advertising, fueled by AI, data-driven testing methodologies, and proprietary tools like Monks.Flow.

Create personalized demand generation, nurture, and conversion touchpoints using first- and third-party data across the entire digital ecosystem.

Take control of media delivery, measurement, and optimization processes to transform customer acquisition.

Cost-effectively expand digital channel mixes, innovating in rapidly-growing spaces like retail media, CTV, and more.

"We are honored to be named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list for the fifth consecutive year," said Christopher S. Martin, CEO-Data&Digital Media at Media.Monks. "This recognition fuels our passion to continuously innovate and provide the best programmatic media buying services to our clients. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our team as we strive to shape the future of programmatic advertising."

See all the winners nominated by the AdExchanger editorial team, and learn more about Media.Monks . The company was first recognized by AdExchanger as MightyHive from 2020-2021, and continued the winning streak as Media.Monks from 2022-2024 following the launch of its unitary brand name.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the global, purely digital, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. Since 2021, Media.Monks has combined diverse solutions—media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services—to serve as a consultative partner integrating systems and workflows that deliver unfettered content production, scaled experiences and data science fueled by AI and the industry's very best talent and teams.

Media.Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has earned a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23), and earns continual inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23). It has also been named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023). Business Intelligence has recognized Media.Monks in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning, and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Media.Monks has earned the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), won a record number of FWAs, and a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&Digital Media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The S4Capital Board includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day as Non-Executive Directors.

The Company now has approximately 7,700 people in 32 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 25% and Technology Services 15%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

