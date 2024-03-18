Media.Monks Launches AI-Powered Consumer Insight Solution Persona.Flow

Adweek's First-Ever AI Agency of the Year Bridges the Gap Between Brands and Consumers with Real-Time, Data-Driven Personas

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S4Capital's operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first, data-led advertising and marketing services company, has launched Persona.Flow, a professional managed service that gives brand marketers the ability to talk to their data. Persona.Flow marks a notable expansion to the existing Monks.Flow service. It addresses a unique need within enterprise AI workflows by converting owned customer data into dynamic consumer personas. This transformation allows marketers to interact in real-time, significantly augmenting their speed to market.

Persona.Flow offers a user-friendly interface to help brands streamline strategy workflows, increase their precision, and democratize deep data insights. Its core technology is driven by a robust RAG framework that synergizes brand-owned data and factual data from extensive consumer and market research libraries provided in partnership with data driven marketing firm Claritas.

Designed as a cost-effective alternative to traditional focus groups, Persona.Flow negates the need for the weeks of planning and deliberation that are commonly associated with building consumer intelligence. The service amplifies speed to market by delivering detailed, granular insights in real time and in natural language, making it easier than ever to respond to market trends as they emerge.

Owning a comprehensive dataset is crucial for brands to future-proof themselves and stay competitive in today's data-intensive and AI-dominated creative landscape. This owned data fuels the AI workflows that brands increasingly rely on to deliver relevant content that audiences crave. Persona.Flow serves as a reliable, single source of truth for all of a brand's marketing data, fostering the discovery of new creative concepts that may in turn generate further data based on their performance with real audiences.

As a consultative AI partner, Media.Monks aids brands in leading the new economy and becoming AI-first through the deployment of customized solutions. Unhindered by traditional agency compartmentalization, Media.Monks' in-house team of data scientists, machine learning engineers, and creatives boast profound expertise in AI and machine learning technologies. Consistently at the forefront of integrating and applying these technologies, Media.Monks is pioneering a revolutionary commercial model for the marketing and advertising industry that addresses brands' most urgent commercial requirements.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the global, purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc. Since 2021, Media.Monks has combined diverse solutions—media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services—to serve as a consultative partner integrating systems and workflows that deliver unfettered content production, scaled experiences and data science fueled by AI and the industries very best talent and teams.

Media.Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has earned a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23), and earns continual inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23). It has also been named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), has earned the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), won a record number of FWAs, and a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Christopher S. Martin, Scott Spirit and Mary Basterfield all joined the S4 Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4 Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day.

The Company now has approximately 7,700 people in 32 countries with approximately 70% of revenue across the Americas, 20% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 10% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, Data&digital media 30% and Technology Services 10%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

