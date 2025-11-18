MediaPET.ai Launches Agentic Mode, Automating the Full Process of AI Video Ad Creation

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPET.ai today announced the launch of "Agentic" mode for its all-in-one AI video platform which uses an AI agent to walk through all of the steps necessary for creating a cinematic ad. MediaPET is pioneering the first platform to produce full ads entirely in an agentic mode.

Available to premium members for $199.99 per month, enough for producing up to 12 thirty second ads, the new agentic mode allows creators to simply describe the ad they want and select a narrator's voice. The AI then autonomously generates all key components, including visuals, narration and custom musical score, producing a complete, ready-to-edit ad in minutes.

Users also have the ability to go into the platform after an ad has been created with this latest feature and edit it to perfection. This also reflects a significant advance as MediaPET goes beyond simply generating video alone. This capacity to create agentic ads combined with the ability to then edit them represents a significant advance in AI video content creation.

The feature is part of version 1.7 of MediaPET which was launched today. Another key highlight is the "Scene Creator" toolkit, a set of tools for advanced creators with a range of AI tasks that are beyond basic users. These tools push the limits of AI, offering greater control for those comfortable crafting deeper prompts. For example, members can define both the first and last frame associated with a scene, bringing great precision to the video creation process.

The latest version also introduces 4K image enhancement in the Scene Creator mode, significantly improving the resolution associated with MediaPET projects.

"The introduction of an Agentic mode for MediaPET represents a major advance for AI video creation, the first platform to fully automate the production of all stages necessary for creating a true cinematic ad," said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO of MediaPET. "This means that anyone can now get premium video ads with just two clicks."

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.mediapet.ai .

About MediaPET

MediaPET was developed by MediaScience as a tool to help with concept testing for ads - which is an area that has long suffered because existing methods (e.g. animatics) are poor predictors of ad success. MediaScience has a software division with strong experience (over ten years) of building AI solutions. Once MediaPET was created and validated, it was clear that it had a larger market - particularly for small business, independent digital marketing agencies and AI content creators - and decided to spin it out as a new company.

