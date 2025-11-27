Photorealistic Founding Fathers Appear in New MediaPET.ai Black Friday Ad

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPET.ai today announced that it has produced a Black Friday ad featuring photorealistic renderings of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. In the ad, the Founding Fathers can be seen shopping in an outdoor market in 1776 Philadelphia, in search of Black Friday deals.

The ad can be viewed at:

https://mediapet.ai/news/black-friday

To produce the ad, the MediaPET team took images from paintings of the Founding Fathers and used AI to make them photorealistic. They then developed the video ad, integrating the Founding Fathers in the story.

"AI now makes it possible for us to recreate historical scenes at a level of accuracy that has never been imagined before," said MediaPET CEO and Founder Dr. Duane Varan. "These are not people who look similar to these historical titans – they look almost identical to them."

While the technology found application in an advertising context this time, it can be applied to historical documentaries, educational materials and a host of other opportunities.

The production of these ads in AI was possible, in part, to a host of special editing tools available within MediaPET. For example, a character consistency brush is used to ensure that faces can be edited to near-perfection, providing continuity across scenes.

It's another reflection of the many opportunities now feasible with generative AI.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.mediapet.ai.

About MediaPET

MediaPET was developed by MediaScience as a tool to help with concept testing for ads - which is an area that has long suffered because existing methods (e.g. animatics) are poor predictors of ad success. MediaScience has a software division with strong experience (over ten years) of building AI solutions. Once MediaPET was created and validated, it was clear that it had a larger market - particularly for small business, independent digital marketing agencies and AI content creators - and decided to spin it out as a new company.

Media Contact:

Grace Connor / Derek Caswell

[email protected]

(660) 525-2548

www.mediapet.ai

SOURCE MediaPET.ai