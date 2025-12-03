Mediaplanet Launches Empowering Our Truckers Campaign to Spotlight the Workforce Driving America Forward

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck drivers are the engine behind the American economy — delivering food, medicine, essential goods, and nearly every product that keeps daily life functioning. Yet the challenges facing this vital workforce continue to grow, from nationwide driver shortages to infrastructure gaps, long hours, safety risks, and increasing pressures across the supply chain.

To elevate these issues and celebrate the individuals keeping America moving, Mediaplanet is proud to launch "Empowering Our Truckers", a campaign dedicated to raising awareness, improving driver well-being, and strengthening the future of the transportation industry.

Through expert insights, real driver stories, and forward-looking solutions, "Empowering Our Truckers" explores key industry priorities — including driver recruitment and retention, mental and physical health, roadside safety, fleet technology, workforce diversity, training pathways, and the innovations shaping the next generation of trucking.

The print component of "Empowering Our Truckers" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/empowering-our-truckers/

This campaign was made possible with the support of American Trucking Association (ATA), Women in Trucking (WIT), National Tank Truck Carriers Association (NTTC), Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), Trucks Final Mile, The Next Generation Trucking Association, American Truck Historical Society (ATHS), Veterans in Trucking, Craig Morgan, Dave Nemo, Clarissa Rankin, Lindsay Lawler and features paid content from Comdata, Samsara and Netradyne.

