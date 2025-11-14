Turning Awareness Into Action: Mediaplanet Highlights the Future of Diabetes

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Awareness Month serves as an urgent reminder of the scale and impact of this disease in the United States. Today, 38 million adults are living with diabetes — and 1 in 5 of them don't even know it. And the burden continues to grow: in the last 20 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled.

To support ongoing awareness efforts, Mediaplanet's "Future of Diabetes" campaign — launched this past September in USA Today and now available online — remains a resource for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers throughout Diabetes Awareness Month. The campaign features expert perspectives, innovative care strategies, and inspiring patient stories designed to halt disease progression and improve quality of life.

Helping shape the conversation is cover story Nick Jonas, who reflects on his own 20-year journey with type 1 diabetes and the importance of authenticity in advocacy: "I just wanted to be authentic, share my story, and hope that it would connect with people," Jonas said. "You can live a big, full life while living with this disease."

Later this month, the "Future of Diabetes" campaign will also reach leaders in healthcare and research, with copies available at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions.

Diabetes Awareness Month is not just about statistics — it's about action. By investing in education, access, and innovation, we can change the trajectory of this disease and empower millions of people to thrive.

To access the Future of Diabetes campaign online, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/diabetes/

