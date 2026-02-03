MEDIAPLUS NORTH AMERICA EXPANDS SENIOR LEADERSHIP AS GROWTH ACCELERATES

Agency appoints Stephen Lee as Head of Data & Analytics and Matt DeZarlo as Group Director, Media to power smarter, more human media

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplus North America , the media agency under Serviceplan Group, today announced the appointments of Stephen Lee as Head of Data & Analytics, North America and Matt DeZarlo as Group Director, Media, further reinforcing the agency's commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions and deep client partnership across its growing North American footprint.

"At Mediaplus, we believe the best work comes from people who genuinely care about what they do and who they do it with," said Tamara Alesi, CEO, Mediaplus North America. "Matt and Stephen bring not only exceptional media and data leadership, but a shared belief in partnership, curiosity and humanity. They raise the bar for how we serve clients, and for the kind of agency we're proud to build together."

As the agency's first-ever Head of Data & Analytics, in North America, Lee joins the leadership team to advance the agency's data, analytics and technology capabilities across all North American clients, 100% connected to our global center of excellence headquartered in Munich. He will report to Chief Strategy Officer Jasmine Presson and is responsible for leading the development of advanced measurement frameworks, KPIs and attribution models that directly link media investment to business outcomes. He will oversee client analytics and optimization insights, embed data storytelling across clients and pitches and help shape AI-powered solutions by adapting global tools for local market needs.

"Mediaplus doesn't treat data and AI as buzzwords, it treats them as engines for real business transformation, and that's what drew me in," said Lee. "I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help teams move faster from insight to action, building smarter tools, frameworks and stories that directly connect media decisions to measurable growth. When analytics truly power outcomes, that's when agencies and clients win together."

Lee joins Mediaplus from Crossmedia, where he served as Managing Director, Audience & Data Strategy. He also previously spent more than 13 years at EssenceMediacom, where he held a number of senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Partner and Group Director, Data & Technology. He brings deep expertise in translating complex data into actionable growth strategies for brands and has worked across several global companies, including Mars Inc., Signet Jewelers, and Subway.

In his newly created role, DeZarlo will provide senior leadership across client and agency teams, lead media strategy and execution, mentor planning talent, monitor industry trends to drive innovation and support new business growth. Reporting directly to VP, Group Media Director, Stefanie Flaum, DeZarlo will work closely with key clients including TransUnion, while also contributing to broader agency growth initiatives.

"Mediaplus is building something rare: a place where ambition, accountability and true partnership actually show up in the work," said DeZarlo. "This role gives me the opportunity to lead teams to push thinking further and turn it into flawless execution, within a culture that values momentum and results. I'm focused on making an immediate impact by elevating client strategy, unlocking new growth opportunities and finding smarter, more inventive ways to connect brands with audiences."

DeZarlo brings more than a decade of integrated media experience, most recently serving as Group Director at EssenceMediacom, and previously as Integrated Media Manager at E&J Gallo Winery. His work was recognized at the 2025 Festival of Media Awards, where his team earned Gold for Best Use of Online (Global), Gold for Best Collaboration Award (North America) and Silver for Best Engagement Strategy (Global) for the Cesar Dog Food & Trip Advisor: Dog Friendly Travel campaign.

The appointments come on the heels of Mediaplus North America being named one of Ad Age's 2026 Best Places to Work, underscoring the agency's continued focus on culture, talent and meaningful growth in 2026 and beyond.

About the Mediaplus Group

Mediaplus is part of the Serviceplan Group. As the world's fastest growing independent media agency with around 3,500 employees in 25 countries, we stand for concentrated media and data expertise around the globe with strong presence in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Based on data-driven insights and signals, as well as innovative real-time solutions, we tightly integrate media consulting, planning and execution. Using our globally applicable social, performance, commerce, programmatic and traditional buying capabilities, we precisely target consumers and help our clients achieve sustainable growth by optimising media investments in real time.

