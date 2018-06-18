Mediarex Introduces Socios 2.0

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706610/Mediarex_Football.jpg )

The ultimate fan engagement tool for the football industry, Socios.com is the world's first scalable, tokenized voting platform where football fans can buy, trade and execute voting or 'crowd-manager' rights for their favourite football teams. Powered by the chiliZ fintech platform and $CHZ token, chiliZ has committed $20 million to the Socios.com venture that will take football fan engagement into the mainstream.

The platform, which is currently being developed for the booming esports industry, was originally inspired by the 'socios' or fan-controlled management frameworks of many football teams around the world. Perhaps the best-known examples are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich, which are run by their 90,000, 145,000, and 290,000-strong fan base respectively.

The 'socios' concept is tried and tested and has created powerful relationships between the clubs and the fans for decades. Socios.com represents the digitization of this framework, and the football industry will be encouraged to embrace new technology and fintech innovation. The fully mobile solution means fans will no longer be restricted by geography, with the ability to connect the 4 billion football fans worldwide to the 1000 UEFA clubs and 2300+ professional football teams in existence.

"We believe that technology and innovation can bring so much value to both the clubs and their fans in the future," said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Mediarex. "Socios.com will allow football teams to create a completely new economy that can be monetized, whilst building a new fan engagement ecosystem. We understand that this will bring a certain degree of disruption to an established industry, and it will no doubt require require a lot of education, but the first mover advantage will be critical in paving the way for a new democratic, digital, and international standard in club management."

