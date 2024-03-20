MEDIASSOCIATES ELEVATES JEFF LARSON TO AGENCY CEO

SANDY HOOK, Conn., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediassociates – a leading independent media planning, buying, and analytics agency – announces the promotion of Jeff Larson to Chief Executive Officer. Jeff, who retains the title of President, assumes the CEO position from agency founder Scott Brunjes, who began the company in 1996 and remains its Chairman and primary shareholder. In his new role, Jeff will continue to lead the growth of the agency and all client relationships, oversee agency operations, strengthen Mediassociates' standing as a destination for top talent, and continue the agency's longstanding commitment to philanthropy and community building.

Mediassociates has more than tripled in size under Larson's leadership. Jeff Larson, President and CEO, Mediassociates, Inc.

"When I met and ultimately hired Jeff as our first agency President, I was convinced he was the right person with the right vision to steer Mediassociates through its next phase of growth," said Brunjes. "Since then, under Jeff's leadership, the results have been phenomenal. The agency has more than tripled in size. We are helping our clients win in a media environment that is more competitive than ever, and our commitment to our people and our mission has never been stronger. I could not be prouder of what Jeff and the entire Mediassociates' team have accomplished. I am excited to hand the CEO reins to Jeff and confident that Mediassociates will continue to grow and thrive for years to come."

A veteran client-side marketer and former CMO, Jeff joined Mediassociates in 2017 with more than two decades of brand building and strategic marketing experience at Procter & Gamble, Subway Restaurants, and Stew Leonard's. Having never previously worked at an agency, Jeff brought a unique perspective on the challenges facing today's brand marketers and how a strategic media agency partner can accelerate business results.

While at Mediassociates, he and his leadership team have launched the agency's highly successful Precision Branding approach to media strategy, built out new capabilities within digital media, analytics, and AI, and received industry-wide recognition as an AdWeek Fastest Growing Agency and an AdAge Best Places to Work. "The rapid growth of this agency has been a great ride with a wonderful team. I am very proud of the business and culture we've built at Mediassociates. It's exciting to think about our future as we continue to innovate and go above and beyond for our clients," said Larson. Jeff has also continued to build on Mediassociates commitment to giving back through the agency's relationship with World Vision and "The Village Project" in Honduras, local community philanthropic causes, and the launch of DEI initiatives.

Mediassociates is a leading independent media planning, buying, and analytics agency working with mid-market companies looking to drive growth. With the advertising landscape shifting daily, Mediassociates' Precision Branding guides brands in planning communication campaigns with a focus on predicting, measuring, and optimizing business outcomes. Clients include NJM Insurance, University of Phoenix, DXL Group, Mount Sinai Health System, Citizen Watches, Fannie Mae, Ziply Fiber, and MidFlorida Credit Union. Mediassociates has been named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies and an Ad Age Best Place to Work.

