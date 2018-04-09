MediaTek Announces World's First Complete 56G PAM4 SerDes, Silicon-Proven on 7nm for ASIC services

MediaTek now offers the industry's most comprehensive SerDes portfolio ranging from 10G, 28G, 56G through to 112G available for ASIC designs. MediaTek's ASIC services and portfolio cover a wide range of applications such as enterprise and hyper scale data centers, ultra-high performance networking switches, routers or compute applications as well as 4G and 5G service provider (backhaul) infrastructure, AI/Deep-learning applications, and novel computing applications that require exceptionally high bandwidth long-reach interconnects.

"The ASIC business has changed over time and we see new opportunities with IoT, communications and other consumer spaces that are demanding unique ASIC solutions. We have longstanding expertise in the ASIC side of the industry that goes along with our breadth of chipset portfolios in mobile, home and auto," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. "Our newest ASIC solution with silicon-proven IP available on 7nm and 16nm can be seamlessly integrated into these cutting edge ASIC products."

MediaTek ASIC service offers a comprehensive business opportunity for customers looking to build expertly designed, custom silicon solutions for a wide range of applications; from wired and wireless communications, ultra-high performance computing to battery focused IoT, local connectivity, personal multimedia and advanced sensors and RF. ASIC customers can employ MediaTek's expertise at any stage in the service through system/platform design, SoC design, synthesis, physical layout, manufacturing support and product implementation.

The first partner products adopting MediaTek's 56G PAM4 SerDes IP are already in development and will be available during the second-half of 2018.

