MediaTek Expands Wi-Fi 7 Portfolio with New Chipsets for Mainstream Devices

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology, now has the industry's most comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with today's introduction of the company's new Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 solutions. Together, these second-generation additions aim to further expand MediaTek's platform of cutting-edge products that utilize the latest technology advancements in connectivity while achieving peak performance and always-on reliability.

Filogic 860 combines a Wi-Fi 7 dual-band access point with a new advanced network processor solution and is ideal for enterprise access points, service provider Ethernet gateways and mesh nodes, as well as retail and IoT router applications. Filogic 360 is a stand-alone client solution that integrates Wi-Fi 7 2x2 and dual Bluetooth 5.4 radios in a single chip, and is designed to deliver next-generation Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to edge devices, streaming devices and a vast array of other consumer electronics.

"MediaTek stands out with the most comprehensive connectivity portfolio on the market, and we're continuing this legacy with our two new advanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions designed for mainstream applications," said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity Business at MediaTek. "Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 offers the same technology as our premium solutions with exceptional reliability in busy network environments, ultra-fast speeds with reduced latency and enhanced range."

For the enterprise and retail markets, Filogic 860 provides a complete platform for a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 access point, router and mesh node solution. Building upon the success of its first-generation design, Filogic 860 is equipped with a triple-core Arm Cortex-A73 CPU that supports powerful hardware acceleration for advanced tunneling and security features to meet enterprise, service provider requirements.

The Filogic 860 platform includes with the following features:

Industry leading 6nm low power Wi-Fi design

Single- MAC MLO support

support Supports 4096-QAM and MRU

Supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 with industry-highest dual-band MLO speed, 7.2Gbps

Dual-band, dual concurrent capabilities with 4T4R for 2.4GHz up to BW40 and 5T5R 4SS for 5GHz up to BW160

Support for an additional receive antenna for zero-wait DFS

Filogic Xtra range support, boosting receiving distance using an extra antenna

The Filogic 360 is a stand-alone, single chip Wi-Fi 7 2x2 and dual Bluetooth 5.4 solution designed to deliver best-in-class connectivity for high-performance clients such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, set-top boxes, OTT streaming, and many other devices.

Key features of the Filogic 360 include:

Triple-band selectable Wi-Fi 7 2x2 with up to 2.9Gbps speed

Supports 4096-QAM and MRU

160MHz channel bandwidth support

Filogic Xtra range support, boosting communication distance by unique Hybrid MLO solution

Support for dual Bluetooth 5.4 cores for gaming and other applications

BLE audio with integrated DSP for LC3 codec support

MediaTek advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence technology ensures both technologies can operate on the 2.4 GHz band seamlessly, without interference

The MediaTek Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 solutions have begun sampling to customers and mass production is anticipated for mid-2024.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

