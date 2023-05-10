MediaTek Pushes Flagship Smartphone Performance Further with the Dimensity 9200+

The company's new chipset features performance boosts and significant power savings for top-of-the-line smartphones

HSINCHU, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek has expanded its Dimensity portfolio with its new Dimensity 9200+ chipset for flagship 5G smartphones. This new offering builds on the success of its predecessor with a performance upgrade while maintaining power efficiency for longer battery life and better gaming experiences.

Supporting higher clock speeds than its predecessor, the Dimensity 9200 chipset, the Dimensity 9200+ combines one ultra-core Arm Cortex-X3 operating at up to 3.35GHz, three Arm Cortex-A715 super-cores running up to 3.0GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. To give the Dimensity 9200+ an additional boost for gaming and other compute-intensive applications, MediaTek boosted the chipset's Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU by 17%.

"We continue to raise the bar for flagship performance and power efficiency with the Dimensity 9200+, ensuring device makers have access to the most powerful mobile gaming features available today," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "With faster raytracing and fluid gameplay at high frame rates, combined with MediaTek's power saving technologies, you can enjoy incredible visuals, epic effects and extended battery life."

The Dimensity 9200+ has a 4CC-CA 5G Release-16 modem that fluidly switches between long-reach sub-6GHz and super-fast mmWave connections. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 7 2x2 + 2x2 with up to 6.5Gbps data rate, along with Bluetooth 5.3. MediaTek's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi coexistence technology allows Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy (LE) audio, and wireless peripherals to connect at the same time with extremely low latency and without inference.

Key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ include:

HyperEngine 6.0: Further improving the gaming experience with adaptive performance technology capable of sustaining high framerates and minimizing latency.

Second generation TSMC 4nm-class process: Ideal for ultra-slim designs in a variety of form factors.

Sixth generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690): Efficiently powers AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks, and creates truly cinematic video through real-time focus and Bokeh adjustments.

MediaTek Imagiq 890: Powerful flagship image signal processor that supports captivating capture, providing bright, sharp images and videos even in low-light scenarios.

MediaTek MiraVision 890: Display technology with adaptive refresh rate technology and motion blur reduction for a fluid user experience.

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0: Power efficiency technologies to optimize battery life for all 5G connection conditions.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ are expected to be released in May 2023.

