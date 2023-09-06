MediaTek Successfully Develops First Chip Using TSMC's 3nm Process, Set for Volume Production in 2024

News provided by

MediaTek Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET

HSINCHU, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced that MediaTek has successfully developed its first chip using TSMC's leading-edge 3nm technology, taping out MediaTek's flagship Dimensity system-on-chip (SoC) with volume production expected next year. This marks a significant milestone in the long-standing strategic partnership between MediaTek and TSMC, with both companies taking full advantage of their strengths in chip design and manufacturing to jointly create flagship SoCs with high performance and low power features, empowering global end devices.

Continue Reading

"We are committed to our vision of using the world's most advanced technology to create cutting edge products that improve our lives in meaningful ways," said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek. "TSMC's consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market."

"This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek's Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry's most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket," said Dr. Cliff Hou, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC. "Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond."

TSMC's 3nm process technology provides enhanced performance, power, and yield, in addition to complete platform support for both high performance computing and mobile applications. Compared with TSMC's N5 process, TSMC's 3nm technology currently offers as much as 18% speed improvement at same power, or 32% power reduction at same speed, and approximately 60% increase in logic density.

MediaTek's Dimensity SoCs, built with industry-leading process technology, are designed to meet the ever-increasing user experience requirements for mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, artificial intelligence, and multimedia. MediaTek's first flagship chipset using TSMC's 3nm process is expected to empower smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars and various other devices starting in the second half of 2024.

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

About TSMC

TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry's leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.

TSMC deployed 288 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 12,698 products for 532 customers in 2022 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit https://www.tsmc.com

MediaTek Press Office: 
[email protected]
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

TSMC Media Contacts:

Nina Kao

Head of Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036      

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

E-Mail:  [email protected] 

 

Michael Kramer

Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031

Mobile: 886-988-931-352

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

Also from this source

MediaTek Leverages Meta's Llama 2 to Enhance On-Device Generative AI in Edge Devices

MediaTek Diversifies Mobile Offerings with Dimensity 6000 Series for Mainstream 5G Devices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.