MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Chips Level Up AI and Mobile Gaming for High-Tech Smartphones and Foldables

MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X, a pair of ultra-efficient 4nm chips for high-tech mobile offerings. Providing best-in-class power efficiency and excellent performance, the Dimensity 7300 chipsets enable effortless multitasking, superior photography, accelerated gaming, and AI-enhanced computing; additionally, the Dimensity 7300X is designed with flip-style foldable devices in mind, providing support for dual displays.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipsets

Both MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets have an octa-core CPU consisting of 4X Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.5GHz paired with 4X Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The 4nm process provides up to 25% lower power consumption in the A78 cores compared to the Dimensity 7050. The CPU works together with the latest Arm Mali-G615 GPU and a suite of MediaTek HyperEngine optimizations to accelerate gaming experiences. In comparison to competitor alternatives, the Dimensity 7300 series offers 20% faster FPS and 20% improved energy efficiency. To further enhance gaming experiences, the new chips utilize smart resource optimization, optimize 5G and Wi-Fi game connections, and support Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chips will be important for integrating the latest AI enhancements and connectivity features so consumers can seamlessly stream and game," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business. "Furthermore, the Dimensity 7300X enables OEMs to develop innovative new form factors thanks to its dual display support."

The Dimensity 7300 chipsets also offer upgraded photography with the MediaTek Imagiq 950, featuring a premium-grade 12-bit HDR-ISP with support for a 200MP main camera. Enhanced with new hardware engines providing precise noise reduction (MCNR), face detection (HWFD), and video HDR, the Dimensity 7300 lets users capture stunning images and videos in any lighting. Additionally, live focus photo performance is up to 1.3X faster and photo remastering is up to 1.5X faster than the Dimensity 7050. Users can also record 4K HDR video with over 50% wider dynamic range compared to competitor solutions, bringing out more details in videos.

The MediaTek APU 655 significantly boosts AI task efficiency, delivering twice the performance of the Dimensity 7050. The Dimensity 7300 chips also accommodate new mixed precision data types to more efficiently utilize memory bandwidth and reduce memory requirements for larger AI models.

With MediaTek's MiraVision 955 built-in, the Dimensity 7300 SoCs support impressively detailed WFHD+ displays with 10-bit true color, along with support for global HDR standards, enhancing media streaming and playback. Additionally, the dedicated support for dual display flip phones on the Dimensity 7300X makes it easier for OEMs to meet the growing market demand for innovative form factors.

Other key features of the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X include:

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ technology incorporating a complete suite of R16 power saving enhancements, plus MediaTek's own optimizations that provide between 13-30% greater power efficiency compared to competitor alternatives in common 5G sub-6GHz connectivity scenarios.

Support for up to 3.27Gb/s 5G downlink via 3CC carrier aggregation, providing faster downlink speeds within urban and suburban environments.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support for fast and reliable multi-gigabit wireless connectivity.

Dual 5G SIM support with dual VoNR to give users more choice.

