Mediator & Arbitrator Deborah L. Moskowitz joins ADRsource

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADRsource proudly announces the addition of Deborah L Moskowitz, Esq. to its panel of neutrals. Ms. Moskowitz is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator and Qualified Arbitrator, and an AV Preeminent®-rated lawyer from the Martindale Hubbell Law Directory.

Prior to joining ADRsource, Ms. Moskowitz most recently served from 2003 through 2023 as Managing Partner of the Orlando Office of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer (QPWB), the largest minority and women owned law firm in the United States with 35 offices across the country. She also served as a Partner in the firm's Chicago office from 2012 through 2023, and under her leadership, QPWB's Orlando office grew to be the firm's second largest. She is admitted to the state bars of Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas and is also licensed to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States and a number of other federal courts. Ms. Moskowitz began her legal career as an assistant state attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit in Sanford, FL, after receiving her law degree from the Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, AL, and a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Miami.

According to Richard Lord, ADRsource co-founder and managing partner, "Deborah's analytical and problem-solving skills have been honed by an extensive and varied trial career and the rigors of being a managing partner overseeing a growing and diverse practice. Now as a neutral, she brings all of that and her undeniable energy to serve those who place their trust in her. We are fortunate to have her on our team, as are our customers."

As a mediator and arbitrator, Ms. Moskowitz brings a professional, straightforward, and no-nonsense approach that combines compassion, empathy, and the understanding and analytical acumen of a seasoned trial lawyer and business leader. While at her prior firm, Ms. Moskowitz handled a broad range of matters including claims against health care professionals and entities including doctors, nurses, physical therapists, advanced registered nurse practitioners, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and CCRCs as well as claims involving hospitality interests, car dealerships, and other companies both large and small. Beyond litigation, Ms. Moskowitz has counseled businesses on structure, various aspects of operations and risk management as their external general counsel. She also knows the ins and outs of small business ownership as she has owned and operated Fat Cat Gourmet Foods, LLC, a gourmet hot sauce and condiment company with her husband since 2010.

According to Ms. Moskowitz, "I am honored to be a part of ADRsource. I have long considered the neutrals of this organization to be the best of the best and to join up with them was an opportunity that I could not pass up. The entire team is passionate about their craft, and I am grateful to be a part of it."

