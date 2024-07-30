Mediator William Zei Joins ADRsource

JUPITER, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADRsource announces that Mediator William Zei has joined the Firm's panel of distinguished neutrals effective July 8, 2024. Managing partner Richard Lord indicated that "The addition of Bill to our panel is in keeping with our goal to carefully build a panel of preeminent neutrals to foster excellence in the profession. Bill's multi-decade reputation as a mediator speaks for itself. He is an elite level mediator and we are very proud to have him join us". Co-founder Scott Baughan shared that, "The addition of Bill is monumental for the firm. For me, Bill has always been a role model. When I began my mediation career, he was someone that I tried to emulate – and that remains true today. Bill's reputation is second to none." Mr. Zei will continue to mediate statewide with the firm. Specific contact information for Bill Zei can be found at the firm's website: adrsource.com.

About ADRsource

ADRsource is an independent dispute resolution firm composed exclusively of former trial lawyers who now serve as mediators and arbitrators in Florida and nationwide. Its mediators and arbitrators, all Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediators and/or Qualified Arbitrators, are available in-person or via state-of-the art videoconferencing and handle a wide range of litigated and pre-litigated matters.

SOURCE ADRsource, LLC