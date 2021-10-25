BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is proud to announce the Tonquise "TQ" Evans '03 Endowed Scholarship in partnership with Mary Baldwin University (MBU) and Adam Evans.

The scholarship honors the late TQ Evans, former Chief Diversity Officer at Mediavine , and alumna of MBU. Beginning in 2022, the scholarship will be awarded to a performing arts or marketing and communications major in the Ida B. Wells Living-Learning Community .

Mediavine and Mary Baldwin University Announce Scholarship for Students in the University’s Ida B. Wells Living Learning Community

Evans architected a people-first company culture at Mediavine. Her tenure was characterized by advocacy around diversity and inclusion , and a push to champion educational opportunities for employees. Open-door policies with leadership, representation of marginalized communities, and addressing the needs of all employees formed the bedrock of Evans' professional philosophy.

"TQ had an uncanny ability to bring people together using tools like kindness, laughter and the power of learning; her gift for lifting up others was one-in-a-million," said Amber Bracegirdle, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Mediavine. "All of us — TQ's family, her friends, colleagues at MBU and the entire Mediavine team — wish to continue TQ's legacy by uplifting others, especially those aspiring to pursue higher education at Mary Baldwin University."

Evans' impact at her alma mater also runs deep. As a student in the early 2000s, she founded the African-American student theatre troupe Kuumba Players, helping students build confidence and explore their identities by sharing stories from marginalized communities. After graduating, she served as a mentor and was involved with the university's Office of Inclusive Excellence.

"The creation of the scholarship makes me feel so proud," said Andrea Cornett-Scott, Chief Diversity Officer at MBU. "It will help generations of our students carry on Tonquise's legacy and become unflappable, dynamic, creative and inspiring leaders who value civic engagement and inclusive excellence."

To make a contribution to the Tonquise "TQ" Evans '03 Endowed Scholarship fund and help create opportunities for future compassionate changemakers, please visit the MBU Empowers online giving page . Donors can designate the scholarship's name in either the fund designation or the comment section.

About Mary Baldwin University

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a diverse student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia; at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County; and online. www.marybaldwin.edu

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing 8,300+ publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and a 2021 Inc. 5000 company.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

