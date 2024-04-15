Strategic Collaboration Aims to Increase Multicultural Ad Dollars for Diverse-Owned Publishers

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced a strategic partnership with diversity certification network, Sertify , to certify diverse publishers within the company's Uplift marketplace. Sertify is revolutionizing the industry by simplifying and standardizing the identification process for diverse-owned publishers and influencers (women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, veteran, disability). This partnership will reinforce the critical work Mediavine has done to amplify diverse publishers by proving identity and ownership and further increasing their programmatic connection to advertisers.

Mediavine and Sertify Announce Certification Partnership to Aid Brand Marketers' Diverse Media Spend (PRNewsfoto/Mediavine)

Currently, Mediavine's network of ~11,000 publishers can self-identify as diverse-owned businesses through Uplift, Mediavine's diverse publisher offering. Powered by this partnership, Sertify's solution will then certify those self-identified publishers in Uplift and create more business opportunities for both the buy and sell sides. This partnership removes the barrier for advertisers committed to supporting diverse-owned publishers programmatically.

ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing ( AIMM ) declared an industry benchmark for committing 6.5% of total ad investment to diverse-owned media by 2025. For many advertisers to reach that benchmark, agencies would need to sizably increase budget allocations for diverse-owned media to achieve the mark.

"Mediavine's commitment to supporting small and diverse-owned publishers has always been the company's guiding principle. Certification can be a timely and expensive endeavor for publishers and Mediavine is excited to partner with Sertify to offer this solution to our diverse-owned content creators," said Amanda Martin, SVP, Monetization & Business Strategy at Mediavine. "Mediavine made the commitment to move from self-declaration to certification by the end of 2024 and found Sertify's solution to be the best equipped to give buyers the confidence to spend DE&I budgets."

As part of this partnership, Mediavine publisher partners who have self-identified as diverse-owned businesses will be vetted and confirmed by Sertify's solution. Publishers will be granted a site badge denoting ownership by diverse individuals, which they can proudly showcase to signify their commitment to inclusivity, foster partnerships, and fortify relationships with brand marketers looking to spend ad dollars earmarked for multicultural media plans.

"We are thrilled to lead the industry by joining forces with Mediavine who already is the exclusive programmatic advertising provider for 77% of diverse-owned sites per Jounce Media," said Dennis Tze, Co-Founder of Sertify. "We're unlocking certified, non-self-identified, publisher inventory so we can ensure a greater allocation of media funds towards more publishers who have been historically underrepresented."

Mediavine is dedicated to counseling brand marketers when optimizing their reach and prioritizing brand safety and alignment with their values. Our commitment extends to supporting diverse publications and content on the Open Web.

About Sertify

Sertify is elevating multicultural marketing and driving social impact by simplifying and standardizing the identification and certification process for diverse-owned publishers and creators in the digital, programmatic, social media and affiliate spaces.

With over 50,000 diverse-owned publishers still unrecognized, Sertify clears more inventory, boosts media spend and overlays brand safety, which empowers advertisers and agencies to champion these businesses and uplift communities. Find us at www.sertify.io .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews, in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property, with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and over 34 billion combined monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com

