Mediavine Announces Strategic Hires on Social Impact Team

The Newly-Formed Team Will Focus on the Company's DEI, Sustainability and Social Responsibility Efforts

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., announced the foundational hires for its recently created Social Impact Team under Co-Founder and Chief Brand & Social Impact Officer Amber Bracegirdle. Julia Li, Danielle Speisman Owens and Brian J. Packer have joined the new team to lead Mediavine efforts in Sustainability, Community Engagement, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, respectively.

The Social Impact Team, launched in September 2023, was established to formalize business objectives related to Community Engagement, DE&I and Sustainability. The team's work will directly align with Mediavine's vision and core values, including equity and tech solutions to keep the web open and free.

Mediavine began its community-focused efforts in 2020 with an internal committee focused on employee engagement, charity matching, and publisher-donated ad space to serve PSAs for non-profit partners when digital advertising was in a pandemic freefall. The success of these initiatives under the Shine masthead solidified the need for a formalized business unit dedicated to social impact that could expand the company's commitment to improving the communities where Mediavine employees and publishers exist.

"At Mediavine, we have a steadfast commitment to leaving things better than we found them," said Amber Bracegirdle, Co-Founder and Chief Brand & Social Impact Officer. "We're excited to formally launch the Social Impact Team with Brian, Danielle, and Julia taking the lead on corporate responsibility pillars that are vital to Mediavine internally and externally. This team is positioned to create meaningful and lasting change in our industry and the world."

Danielle Speisman Owens, Director of Social Impact focused on Community Engagement, joined Mediavine in January 2020. In this current role, Speisman Owens will work to champion deeper partnerships with causes and non-profit organizations that matter to Mediavine's thousands of publishers and the company. Expanding the footprint of Shine by Mediavine, under her direction, will include strategic PSA programs, virtual and real-world volunteerism, charitable donations and more.

Julia Li joins Mediavine as Director of Social Impact focused on Sustainability where she will concentrate on bridging the intersections between technology and climate change mitigation. Li will work to quantify Mediavine's carbon footprint and strategize ways in which it can be reduced while introducing programming to spark ad tech innovation and create more sustainable programmatic solutions. Her former experience includes working on both the advertising buy and sell side at Google and leading a team at a startup leveraging AI to reduce food waste.

Brian J. Packer is Mediavine's new Director of Social Impact focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. In this role, he leads the strategy and execution of initiatives intended to further equity and inclusion solutions for Mediavine publishers and partners at scale and facilitates new opportunities created through that work. Prior to Mediavine, Packer managed earned media outreach and multicultural media strategy at a collection of nationally recognized public relations agencies. With nearly 20 years of expertise, Packer's professional background includes a mix of marketing communications for consumer goods, non-profits, educational institutions and sports & entertainment properties across several Fortune 100 organizations.

For more information on Mediavine's Social Impact team or to work with us, please visit www.mediavine.com/shine/.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing over 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000. To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com.

