Mediavine Announces First Advancement in Privacy Sandbox Testing

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., announced the first successful server-to-server integration in the Privacy Sandbox's Protected Audience API (PAAPI) since its launch earlier this year. Working with OpenX, one of the world's leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, Mediavine configured the first server-to-server (S2S) solution conducted within PAAPI. This was achieved via component auctions through server-to-server communications, resulting in efficient, cookieless advertising.

With Google Chrome's upcoming third-party cookie deprecation, the advertising industry is currently experiencing the biggest shift in the history of programmatic. Ad buyers are seeking a streamlined method to assess cookieless offerings within their current workflows. This preliminary S2S integration is the first successful RTB workflow that will be viable for buyers and the ecosystem at large.

S2S integrations transmit data directly to secure servers without dependence on a user's browser ensuring a privacy-centric environment and a better user experience. The PAAPI auction configuration delivered through S2S allows publishers and SSPs to take advantage of faster ad auctions, more demand sources and increased control available through these connections.

"As the advertising ecosystem attempts to navigate the Privacy Sandbox changes, we're starting to see success in new workflows, and that's thanks to programmatic partners, like OpenX, that are committed to being at the forefront of testing with us," said John Rosendahl, Mediavine's Director of Product, Activation & Identity. "Mediavine is dedicated to crafting innovative solutions within the Privacy Sandbox that prioritize both publisher well-being and buyer achievements as we enter a new era of programmatic advertising."

"As a pioneer of server-side real-time bidding and experts regarding the Protected Audience API, OpenX was well positioned to partner with a leader like Mediavine in delivering this first-to-market offering. Our goal has always been to limit the burden on the end user and minimize the latency in auctions," said Joel Meyer, SVP, Engineering at OpenX. "Today, we provide publishers with much more than just a server-side auction – our proximity to the content and the bidstream at scale across publishers helps us facilitate solutions that deliver strategic advantages to our publisher and advertiser partners."

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side targeting, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 15-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world's largest publishers, working with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

