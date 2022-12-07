Mediavine Hires Jamie Lieberman as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Appointment Comes as the Ad Management Leader Experiences Continued Success and Growing Demand from Publishers and Programmatic Partners

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., announced the appointment of Jamie Lieberman as its new Senior Vice President and General Counsel effective as of November 29, 2022. Prior to joining the company, Lieberman acted as outside counsel to Mediavine through her law firm Hashtag Legal .

In this role, Lieberman will be responsible for all aspects of Mediavine's legal operations, including providing legal counsel and coaching on policies and procedures, intellectual property, contract negotiations, and compliance. She will act as Mediavine's chief advisor in refining and enhancing our corporate standard operating procedures with a focus on compliance and legal acuity to ensure Mediavine continues to provide the innovative solutions, offerings and services that Mediavine's customers and partners have grown to love with assurance in the highest level of integrity and quality. Additionally, Lieberman will maintain partnerships across all business units to ensure that all products, offerings, and practices comply with legal requirements.

Additionally, Mediavine is expanding its legal team with the addition of three new team members who will report directly to Lieberman and provide the support she needs as she anticipates the organization's legal needs in alignment with Mediavine's mission, values, and business objectives.

"Jamie is a legal powerhouse with a deep understanding of digital media and publishing, influencer marketing, advertising law, and privacy," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "Working with Jamie has been instrumental for our business so it's only natural we'd bring her in-house as we continue to grow in size and operations. We're beyond thrilled she's joining Mediavine's leadership team full-time to negotiate and execute key partnerships, and strategic transactions. The addition of Jamie and our expanded legal team will provide unparalleled counsel and service to Mediavine partners and publishers at a time of constantly changing privacy regulations in the programmatic industry."

Lieberman has been practicing law and consulting with small businesses in legal matters for over 18 years. Prior to joining the company full-time, Lieberman's Hashtag Legal firm represented Mediavine and counseled on legal issues for many years. With previous clients in the fields of design, technology, art, professional services and influencer marketing, Lieberman deeply understands the legal issues facing business owners and technology companies.

"When I first started advising Mediavine as a client, I was thoroughly impressed with its commitment to publishers, partners, and employees," said Jamie Lieberman. "I am excited to join the Mediavine team during this time of sustained growth, as it transforms the future of digital media. With best-in-class ad technology and data, Mediavine is positioned to transform the ad industry and help maintain a healthy online ecosystem – and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Prior to founding Hashtag Legal, Jamie worked for a large, international law firm in New York City as a commercial litigator and for a Federal District Judge on both civil and criminal federal cases. Jamie also worked as the Director of Operations and Chief Counsel for an influencer network, overseeing national influencer marketing campaigns and conferences. She was also an adjunct professor at Seton Hall Law School.

