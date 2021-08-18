Mediavine Hires Vincent Zingale as VP of Buyer Development

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., welcomes Vincent Zingale as VP of Buyer Development to the Sales team.

In his role at Mediavine, Zingale will help identify potential and existing advertisers' KPIs and work to align them with Mediavine's offerings. He will also focus on increasing the industry presence of Mediavine's portfolio of 8,000+ lifestyle publishers, totaling approximately 17 billion impressions and 130 million unique visitors per month.

Zingale brings experience from both the demand and supply side of programmatic advertising. In his most recent position as Partnerships Lead for Beeswax, he focused on developing global agency and marketer relationships, strategy and sales. Previously, he spent over five years at Index Exchange where he served as the Senior Director of Business Development, executing various multi-million-dollar strategic partnership deals and managing more than 100 accounts.

"Joining Mediavine was an easy decision as the people and product are world class; above top notch," said Zingale. "It's a pivotal time in the industry and I feel Mediavine is gearing up for the new reality while bringing the quality scale that buyers need."

"Vin's experience as a veteran of agency, DSP and SSP businesses is a very unique skill set and an asset to any company in the adtech world," said Phil Bohn, Mediavine SVP of Sales and Revenue. "We look forward to elevating Mediavine's programmatic sales operation with the addition of Vin to our team."

