Mediavine Joins Ad Net Zero to Accelerate Sustainability Progress in Ad Tech

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced it is joining Ad Net Zero , the sustainability trade association for advertising which aligns stakeholders across the industry to take action to reduce the carbon impact of developing, producing, and running advertising to get to net zero. Mediavine will now be included in a highly regarded coalition of companies across the ad industry — from advertisers to agencies to ad tech and other marketing service firms that are serious about their sustainability journey.

Mediavine will work closely with Ad Net Zero to provide a needed publisher perspective as the digital advertising industry focuses on adopting and actioning forthcoming sustainability standards. Mediavine, managing ads for around 11,000 independent publishers, will play a significant role in the Ad Net Zero US steering and working groups.

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers), the 4As (American Association of Advertising Agencies), and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) launched Ad Net Zero US in February 2023. More than 100 organizations operating in the market, which represents 40% of the world's ad spend, are now joined by Ad Net Zero US. Ad Net Zero US's mission is for immediate, collective industry action to decarbonize ad operations and increase the promotion of sustainable products, services and behaviors.

"Sustainability is more than just an intention at Mediavine. It's becoming increasingly important in the ad tech industry, but it has always been a core value for Mediavine and how we do business," said Julia Li, Director of Social Impact, Sustainability at Mediavine. "Our participation in Ad Net Zero represents our continued commitment to engaging with our partners in a forward-thinking and actionable way."

As part of its membership, Mediavine will commit to Ad Net Zero's five-step action plan and in doing so, increase awareness about taking sustainable action within the ad tech ecosystem. Through a comprehensive evaluation of its corporate carbon footprint, Mediavine will contribute to the group's emissions reduction plans, and collaborate on frameworks, best practices and actionable guides to help our industry measure and work toward a net zero future.

"We are thrilled Mediavine is joining this world-class consortium of advertisers, agencies and ad tech players focused on actioning sustainability best practices and backing the needed measurement standards as we seek to decarbonize the ad industry," said Rachel Schnorr, US Membership Director at Ad Net Zero. "Mediavine's support of Ad Net Zero and their sustainability commitments make a significant contribution to decreasing emissions from the ad tech ecosystem."

Mediavine has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the industry by adopting top-tier practices like lazy loading, outstream video, and limiting multi-hop reselling. These approaches emphasize data efficiency and performance enhancement, aligning with organic sustainability efforts.

For more information on sustainability partnerships, please contact [email protected] .

About Ad Net Zero

Ad Net Zero is a climate action programme to help the advertising industry tackle the climate emergency by decarbonising ad operations and supporting every industry to accurately promote sustainable products and services. Originally founded by the Advertising Association with the IPA and ISBA, Ad Net Zero launched its 5-point action plan in the UK in November 2020 and has since gained over 100 UK supporters. The action plan aims to achieve net zero emissions in ad development, production, and media placement, as well as use advertising's positive influence to help shift consumers towards more sustainable behaviour. Its first non-UK territory launched in Ireland in June 2022, followed by a global roll-out at Cannes LIONS 2022, and US launch in February 2023. Ad Net Zero has widespread backing from across the industry and proudly counts support from the world's six biggest agency holding groups, media owners, tech companies, advertisers, and independent creative and production agencies. For more information, visit www.adnetzero.com and follow Ad Net Zero US on LinkedIn .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews, in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property, with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and over 34 billion combined monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com

