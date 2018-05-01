Mediavine Joins Coalition for Better Ads

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine announced this week that it has joined the Coalition for Better Ads (CBA), a global organization of like-minded trade associations and media companies dedicated to improving consumers' experience with digital advertising.

From its inception, Mediavine has pioneered new technology to improve the online advertising landscape for readers, publishers and brands alike, aligning perfectly with the CBA's goal of leveraging consumer insights and business expertise to improve industry standards.

As a CBA member, Mediavine has demonstrated a commitment to these shared principles, and to bettering ad-supported content and services across the ad tech spectrum.

Providing advertisers with industry-leading ad quality and viewability scores, Mediavine has long valued transparency and compliance with best-practice guidelines, all while building sustainable businesses for its content-creating partners.

The company joins a CBA membership roster of more than 40 international companies and trade associations, each of which has proven a commitment to the same tenets.

"Being a member of the CBA will help us continue to provide the best user experience for visitors to our portfolio of sites while also providing the best possible ad placements as requested by advertisers," said Phil Bohn, Sr. VP of Sales and Revenue at Mediavine. "We strive to strike a balance between maximizing revenue and growing audiences without negatively affecting either, and look forward to contributing to and learning from ongoing conversations about this with fellow CBA members."

"As a developer of new ad technology and custom ad experiences, joining CBA was crucial for our agile development cycle," added Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder. "Innovation is a key component of Mediavine; being a part of the CBA allows us to ensure our new ad offerings keep delivering optimal results, and that we remain in compliance with user experience standards as the landscape develops and shifts."

Learn more about Mediavine at www.mediavine.com.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators. Mediavine works directly with premium ad exchanges and advertisers to maximize the impact of ad inventory. With its proprietary ad technology and an unwavering commitment to both innovation and service, Mediavine helps publishers achieve faster load times, generate more traffic and improve user experiences.

An Internet publisher since 2004, Mediavine owns and operates The Hollywood Gossip, TV Fanatic and Food Fanatic and is a Google Certified Publishing Partner.

