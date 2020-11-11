Mediavine Launches Trellis, a WordPress Framework Geared Toward Programmatic Advertising Excellence

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine is pleased to announce the launch of its premier WordPress framework, Trellis. Trellis is the first WordPress framework focused on pagespeed and ad performance, exclusively providing publishers with tools and technology that were previously only available to those with an engineering team. Mediavine is the only firm in the advertisement technology industry to develop a WordPress product of this scale.

"We are thrilled to pioneer the development of a modern WordPress framework that takes the performance of both advertisers and publishers heavily into account," said Mediavine CEO Eric Hochberger. "With ideal ad placements, custom designed in-feed native ads and industry-leading viewability thanks to its pagespeed, Trellis helps content creators earn top dollars for their traffic, while delivering unparalleled results to brands."

Open beta testing of Trellis rolled out to several hundred Mediavine publishers on October 28, 2020 and will soon be available to the entire WordPress community. Results are already proving success for those who are implementing Trellis versus not, for both ad performance and publishers, with the following metrics: 35% increase in RPM, up to 30% increase in pagespeed, 5% increase in total sessions, 10% increase in pageviews and nearly two additional viewable ad impressions per session.

"With Trellis, advertising wasn't an afterthought, as we considered ad integration at every stage of our design and development process," said Mediavine Director of Product Jordan Cauley. "The tools incorporated into Trellis provide meaningful value to advertising efficacy via improved reader experiences."

Trellis is continuously tested against Google's Web Vitals and meets Progressive Web Application (PWA) standards, in an effort to improve reader and advertiser value. Additionally, the entire development process was tested against Lighthouse, Google's audit tool for performance, accessibility and search engine optimization (SEO) of web pages.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 7,500 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 13 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

