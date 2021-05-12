Mediavine Named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 List of Best Workplaces

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has been named to Inc. magazine's sixth annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Mediavine is recognized in the overall Best Workplaces list and a winner in the Medium: Employee size 50-99 category.

Inc. Best Workplaces 2021

Mediavine earned this prestigious recognition for the company's strong suit in attracting, developing and maintaining its workforce. A fully remote company with employees across 31 states, Mediavine understands the importance of creating a cohesive, positive workplace. The core of Mediavine is company culture, focusing on an environment that supports team building, career growth investments, unmatched employee rapport and work perks. Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of Mediavine's operation, with initiatives including broadening talent pools, curating safe spaces for groups and leading conversations important to its diverse employee base.

"We are humbled and honored to stand out among thousands as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2021," said Eric Hochberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "The past year was tough for so many. Even though Mediavine was already remote and possibly better prepared to weather everything COVID-19 threw at businesses, we too saw major shifts in work-life balance for our employees. We see it as our duty to foster an environment where employees feel encouraged, included, heard, healthy, passionate, innovative and motivated. We will continue to grow together and strive to maintain a place where people want to show up every day."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out just 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Magazine. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing nearly 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

