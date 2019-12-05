Mediavine Partners with GumGum as Verity Early Adopter

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, a Comscore top 25 digital media property this month started utilizing Verity, a new product designed to provide contextual data and content classification to help publishers serve keyword and contextual categorization, allowing for more robust ad targeting and brand suitability in the era of cookieless data.

Developed by the AI team at GumGum, a technology and media company with a focus on computer vision and natural language processing, Verity gathers contextual data on each web page as it is visited via an on-page script. Verity not only scans text but also images to get a complete understanding of the content on each page.

With Verity, Mediavine will have the ability to share additional contextual details to demonstrate content and brand relevance to potential advertisers. Even more importantly, they will be able to better target advertising campaigns, ensuring that ads run on relevant content.

According to Mediavine's Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue Phil Bohn, "As more actions are taken against cookied audience-based buying, there is a clear need for contextual targeting. We needed a product that would give us contextual data across millions of pages of content from 6,000 lifestyle publishers and not hinder site speed, viewability or other KPIs, and GumGum's Verity met these requirements."

GumGum and Mediavine have been advertising partners for 8 years. As GumGum prepares to launch Verity to the wider advertising industry, it selected Mediavine as an early adoption partner due to Mediavine's scale, premium inventory, and commitment to improving the industry through better user experience.

"We're extremely pleased to have Mediavine, which has millions of images across its properties, joining us in our efforts to bring to the web the first full-service, computer-vision-backed contextual solution capable of understanding image content in addition to text and metadata," said GumGum CEO Phil Schraeder. "With Verity, Mediavine is building the essential content insights and contextual data that will allow their advertiser partners to maneuver successfully in a contextual-first world."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators. With its proprietary ad technology and an unwavering commitment to both innovation and service, Mediavine helps publishers achieve faster load times, generate more traffic and improve user experiences. The company works directly with premium ad exchanges and advertisers to maximize the impact of ad inventory. It is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also members of the Coalition for Better Ads, Prebid.org, as well as the Trustworthy Accountability Group in all four categories: Traffic validation, malware, piracy and inventory quality.

An Internet publisher since 2004, Mediavine owns and operates The Hollywood Gossip, TV Fanatic and Food Fanatic.

