Mediavine Partners with the Ad Council to Generate National Awareness for Five Social Causes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive ad management company in the U.S., is pleased to announce a partnership with the Ad Council in the support of five public service announcement (PSA) campaigns for a variety of social causes directly linked to charitable organizations. The PSAs will be available for Mediavine's large publisher base to donate unused ad space by filling the space with tailored cause-specific creatives.

Mediavine selected the following causes, resonating with its team and publishers, from the Ad Council's substantial list of choices: high blood pressure with American Heart Association, teen suicide prevention with Seize the Awkward, Alzheimer's awareness with the Alzheimer's Association, empowering girls in STEM with She Can STEM, and texting and driving prevention with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Visitors of Mediavine's ±8,000 publisher websites will view the custom PSAs with the ability to directly visit the campaigns' websites for additional information.

"We first launched our PSAs in April, realizing the need for COVID-19 awareness and education, and have seen remarkable publisher participation since," said Amber Bracegirdle, Mediavine Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "We want to deepen our impact surrounding important issues we are facing in our country. Joining forces with Ad Council, a veteran expert on converging causes with creativity, will help us elevate our platform to the next level."

"Having the support from a platform like Mediavine provides tremendous value to our campaigns," said Liz DeAngelis, Ad Council VP, Growth and Managed Platforms. "When we are able to align Ad Council campaign messages with premium content while reaching our core audience and it comes from a trusted voice, it makes our campaign even more impactful."

Mediavine currently offers organization-based PSAs for Cookies for Kids Cancer and Operation Gratitude, as well as PSAs for its in-house initiatives, including COVID-19 and We Stand With You, a campaign for racial justice. To date, nearly 3,800 Mediavine publishers have opted into the PSAs, generating more than five billion impressions.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 13 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

