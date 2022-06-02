Mediavine Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Second Consecutive Year Mediavine Wins in Best Workplaces Medium Category

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S. has been named to Inc. magazine's seventh annual list of Great Workplaces. The 2022 list comprises 475 American companies and is the result of a comprehensive measurement of organizations that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"The pandemic has dramatically and very likely permanently changed the concept of company culture", said Yolanda Evans, Mediavine VP of People Experience and Diversity. "At Mediavine, we've made it our mission to ensure that these fundamental changes are for the betterment of our employees. Our second consecutive year of inclusion on Inc. magazine's list is a terrific indication that we're moving in the right direction."

Mediavine earned this recognition for the second year in a row for the company's continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, internally and externally, and for its focus on ethnic and gender diversity among leadership. As a fully remote company with 135+ employees across 31 states, Mediavine understands the importance of creating a cohesive, positive workplace where everyone is encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work. Employee communication and engagement is especially important at Mediavine. Through Slack, Mediavine fosters interdepartmental communities for COVID-19, mental health and family support, pets and projects, as well as work-specific channels for team collaboration.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Mediavine is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace for all, taking impactful and measurable strides to do so. Ensuring equitable pay across the organization, improving transparency around career growth opportunities, intentionally diversifying recruitment outreach and launching its first formal employee resource group (ERG), PRISM, the company is affirming its commitment to ensuring actions are louder than words.

