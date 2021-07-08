Mediavine Receives the 2021 Diversity Teams Award by Profiles in Diversity Journal

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., received the 2021 Diversity Teams Award by Profiles in Diversity Journal. Mediavine is among 15 companies to be recognized.

The Diversity Teams Award recognizes the talented and dedicated team members who work together to support and advance diversity, inclusion and equity within their respective organizations. The award also celebrates the inclusivity that diverse individuals, working together as members of a team, represent.

Mediavine has taken a number of steps to champion its diversity and inclusion efforts over the last 14 months including launching a racial justice campaign ( We Stand With You ), holding internal town hall meetings to learn how to sensitively serve and support the BIPOC and LGBT+ communities, and diversifying hiring efforts. Additionally, the company administered two employee surveys—The Trust Index™ Survey and Best Places to Work survey by Quantum Workplace— to better understand employees and gauge wants and needs.

"It's important for us to ensure our efforts in this space (DEI) are not just about how we look from the outside," said Yolanda Evans, Mediavine VP People Experience & Diversity. "We are committed to this work and will continue to embrace the differences among us that make Mediavine truly feel like a family."

"We're delighted to acknowledge the successes and contributions of the diversity teams that have been awarded this recognition, and the organizations that create and support such teams," says PDJ Publisher James R. Rector. "Research shows that diverse teams are more innovative and produce superior results. And we believe that recognizing the achievements of these teams is an important next step in the growth and evolution of diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace."

