Mediavine Rolls Out WordPress Theme Framework to the Open Web Empowering Independent Publishers to Pass Google's Core Web Vitals

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., rolled out its debut WordPress theme framework, Trellis, to the open internet for beta testing. Trellis is built for ad performance and passing Google's Core Web Vitals (CWVs) while preserving pagespeed.

Trellis WordPress Theme Framework

Of publishers currently operating on Trellis, 77% are passing all three CWVs: FID (First Input Delay), LCP (Largest Contentful Paint) and CLS (Cumulative Layout Shift). This compares to only 4% of websites on the internet currently passing CWVs, according to Search Engine Journal, which conducted a study of more than two million websites in April 2021. Specifically, 98% of publishers using Trellis are passing FID and 70% are passing LCP and CLS.

Additionally, publishers using Trellis have seen an average increase of 35% in revenue year-over-year and a 30% increase in sessions year-over-year. These metrics can be attributed to the product's industry-leading programmatic ad placements, pagespeed, viewability and overall user experience.

"We are proud to pioneer a WordPress product that adheres to today's web standards and empowers independent publishers to optimize their site performance for browsers like Google Chrome," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "Trellis meets the expectations of publishers, their audiences and advertisers, yielding top dollars for site traffic while maintaining a focus on user experience."

Whereas Trellis was previously only available to Mediavine publishers, it is now available for purchase to all WordPress users at marketplace.mediavine.com/trellis .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and a 2021 Inc. 5000 company.

