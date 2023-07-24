Mediavine Selected as Initial Member in the Launch of the Google Certified Publishing Partner Premier Program

News provided by

Mediavine

24 Jul, 2023, 08:34 ET

New Global Tier Designed for Partners with Proven Success in Quality and Size

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest, independent full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has been named as an initial partner in the launch of the Google Certified Publishing Partner Premier program, one of the few companies in the world to earn this recognition.

Premier partner is a prestigious status granted to companies who consistently meet the program's exclusive requirements and demonstrate proven success in quality, size and commitments to help publishers monetize in the ecosystem. 

"We're honored to be one of the initial US-based GCPP Premier partners, a truly elite distinction among the global ad tech industry," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition strengthens our longstanding relationship with Google and our collective ability to navigate the changing landscape of ad tech."

This recognition as a member of the GCPP Premier program builds on Mediavine's six-year status as a Google Certified Publishing Partner and deepens the relationship between Mediavine and Google through access to advanced training and industry insights. Mediavine, created by publishers for publishers, remains committed not only to delivering best-in-class monetization solutions to their more than 10,000 partner sites but also to providing innovative tech solutions for advertisers.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing 10,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2021 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:
Kate Ritchie
Sr. Media Relations Specialist
[email protected]
(954)-800-5205 ext 013

SOURCE Mediavine

