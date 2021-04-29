Mediavine's Ad Technology Offers First Proven Solution for Google's Core Web Vitals

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., now provides publishers with ad technology enabling publisher websites to pass all three of Google's Core Web Vitals on both desktop and mobile while running a full suite of ads. Mediavine is the first ad management firm with a proven ad solution that meets the Core Web Vitals criteria while preserving both layout and pagespeed.

Mediavine's flagship owned-and-operated entertainment website, The Hollywood Gossip, currently runs the company's full suite of ad offerings and simultaneously passes all three Core Web Vitals for both mobile and desktop. The Hollywood Gossip uses the same Script Wrapper and runs the same full suite of ads as Mediavine's ±7,800 independent publishers.

"Ads have always been one of the biggest offenders when it comes to a website's pagespeed and CLS," said Eric Hochberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "We've been hard at work developing ad technology that meets Google's new criteria without sacrificing our industry-leading pagespeed, and The Hollywood Gossip passing all three Core Web Vitals is a tangible reflection that our methodology works."

Google's Core Web Vitals consist of Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID) and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), which will be used to determine a website's ranking as part of its new Page Experience signal beginning in Q2 2021. To pass Core Web Vitals, a website must be in the 75th percentile for all three metrics. Currently, less than 20 percent of websites on the internet are passing. Sites running ads are statistically far less likely to pass due to the heavy load ads bring to a site.

Mediavine's exclusive Optimize Ads for CLS feature, launched in March 2021, solves for the layout shifts commonly associated with lazy loading ads without sacrificing pagespeed or site layout. Additionally, all Mediavine products are optimized for LCP, FID and CLS.

Mediavine empowering publishers to pass Google's requirements ahead of the anticipated implementation provides them with the opportunity for their sites to be re-crawled and reap the rankings benefit when the new changes take effect.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing ±7,800 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

