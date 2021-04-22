Mediavine's Grow.me First-Party Data Toolkit Integrates with ID5's Universal ID

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is pleased to partner with ID5, a leading identity solution for digital advertising. Mediavine's first-party data toolkit and audience engagement framework, Grow.me, is integrated with ID5's Universal ID, a privacy-compliant identity solution. Mediavine now has active integrations with LiveRamp's ATS, The Trade Desk's UID 2.0 and ID5's Universal ID.

ID5's privacy-by-design philosophy used to develop the Universal ID provides publishers with an identity solution that enables advertisers to target and retarget in a privacy-centric format. Additionally, the ID optimizes addressability and monetization on browsers both with and without third-party cookies.

"Mediavine and ID5 share the philosophy that the future of programmatic advertising requires a multi-pronged approach, and this partnership reflects our commitment to such," said Eric Hochberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "Whereas current solutions solve for either deterministic or probabilistic targeting, Grow.me and ID5's Universal ID are working to solve for both."

Mediavine's Grow.me enables the company's ±7,800-publisher base to be among the select group of early identity-leading publishers passing both probabilistic and deterministic data to ID5's Universal ID at this time. As audience authentication tools like Grow.me become widely adopted, the amount of both probabilistic and deterministic users is expected to increase.

"The partnership with Mediavine enables us to provide the publishers they work with enhanced and privacy-first identification capabilities, allowing them to address more traffic regardless of the size of their authenticated audience," adds Joanna Burton, Chief Strategy Officer of ID5. "ID5's mission is to support all media owners with their monetization efforts. Not all publishers can demand their users to log in, that's why we have built an inclusive solution that provides value to everyone."

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners and advertisers, with the ultimate goal to help publishers grow sustainable revenue.

ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions improve user recognition and match rates and provide a stable, consented and encrypted user ID to replace third-party cookies and MAIDs. This enables publishers to better monetise their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximise the value of data and inventory for their customers.

Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visit: www.id5.io

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing ±7,800 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com .

Media Contact

Alysha Duff

954-800-5205 x13

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediavine

Related Links

http://www.mediavine.com

