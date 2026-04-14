The article outlines how Indiana residents access home-based care through HCBS waivers and coordinated long-term care services.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are Medicaid waiver services, and how do they support individuals needing long-term care in Indiana? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, providing a clear explanation of how these programs work and who qualifies.

Heather Sorrells,

The HelloNation article explains that a Medicaid waiver allows individuals to receive home-based care or community services instead of institutional care. These programs are designed to support independence while ensuring access to necessary medical and daily living assistance. In Indiana, Medicaid waiver programs are part of a broader HCBS waiver system that helps individuals remain in familiar environments while receiving long-term care.

The article describes how the process begins with a case manager who conducts a detailed assessment. This evaluation looks at medical needs, daily living challenges, and social factors to determine eligibility and appropriate services. The case manager then helps create a personalized care plan that outlines the types of home-based care and community services required.

According to the article, HCBS waivers in Indiana cover a wide range of support options. These may include assistance with bathing, dressing, and meal preparation, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapies. For individuals with more complex conditions, nursing care and specialized medical services can also be arranged. This coordinated approach ensures that long-term care is both consistent and adaptable.

The article notes that eligibility for a Medicaid waiver in Indiana generally requires individuals to qualify for Medicaid and demonstrate a need for care beyond what standard coverage provides. Different HCBS waivers are available depending on age, disability type, and level of care required. This structure allows Indiana residents to access targeted community services that match their specific circumstances.

Ongoing involvement from a case manager is highlighted as a key factor in maintaining effective care. The article explains that case managers regularly review and adjust care plans as needs evolve. They also coordinate communication between healthcare providers, families, and service agencies. This oversight helps prevent service gaps and ensures that home-based care remains aligned with the individual's condition.

Home and Community-Based Services(HCBS) Expert Heather Sorrells of Indiana Professional Management Group is featured in the article, which emphasizes the importance of structured support systems. The article describes how Medicaid waiver programs can reduce stress for families by offering services such as respite care, transportation, and access to adaptive equipment. These resources make long-term care more manageable while supporting independence.

The article further explains that community services provided through HCBS waivers play a vital role in improving the quality of life. By focusing on care in the least restrictive environment, Indiana's Medicaid waiver programs allow individuals to remain active in their communities. This approach reflects a broader shift toward flexible, person-centered long-term care solutions.

Healthcare Expert Heather Sorrells is also referenced for the importance of understanding eligibility requirements and navigating the application process. The article emphasizes that informed planning and collaboration with a case manager can help families access the full range of available services.

The article concludes by reinforcing that Medicaid waiver programs and HCBS waivers are essential tools for delivering sustainable home-based care in Indiana. With proper guidance and ongoing oversight, these programs provide reliable community services that support both individuals and their families.

How Do Medicaid Waiver Services Work in Indiana? features insights from Heather Sorrells, Home and Community-Based Services Expert of West Lafayette, Indiana, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation