Medical Adhesives Market Worth $10.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Adhesives Market by Natural Resin Type (Fibrin & Collagen), Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Resin (Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, PU, Epoxy), Technology, Application (Dental, Surgery, Medical Devices & Equipments), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2019 to USD 10.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The impact of rising population, income levels, and health awareness on the medical adhesives market are expected to be high and positive in the next five years.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41880473

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Adhesives Market"

104 – Tables

45 – Figures

188 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-adhesive-market-41880473.html

Cyanoacrylate is projected to register the highest CAGR in the medical adhesives market during the forecast period.

The market for cyanoacrylate is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Research has demonstrated the superior performance of cyanoacrylate-based adhesives with instant fixation to close a wound over sutures to achieve better cosmetic appearance. Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services) (US), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), CHEMENCE (US), Covidien (Medtronic) (Ireland), and others have introduced various new cyanoacrylate products in the past five years to meet the emerging demand from end users.

The dental segment is projected to account for the largest share of the medical adhesives market during the forecast period.

The dental application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall medical adhesives market. These adhesives are used in various applications, namely, denture adhesives, pit & fissures, and restorative adhesives. The large market size in this segment is attributed to the increasing awareness of oral hygiene in emerging countries, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and growing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=41880473

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC medical adhesives market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The medical adhesives market in APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the next five years. The growth can be attributed to the increase in population and income levels. The high growth prospect in the medical care industry is likely to attract multinational companies to invest more in this region.

Major players operating in the Medical Adhesives Market include Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services) (US), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Baxter International Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=41880473

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Dental Adhesive Market by Application (Denture, Pit & Fissure, Restorative), Denture Adhesive (Cream ,Powder), End-Use (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes, Laboratories), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Medical Device Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Light Curing, Cyanoacrylates, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, & Polyurethane), Application (Needles, Catheters, Tube Sets, Masks, Polycarbonate Devices, Pacemaker) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-adhesive-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-adhesive.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets