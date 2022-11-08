Medical Aesthetics Market by Product, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Chemical Peel, Liposuction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Hair/Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift, Nail Treatment), End User (Medical Spa, Beauty Center) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 23.4 Billion by 2027 from USD 13.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The demand for aesthetic treatments among men is rising, which is fueling the growth of this market, also factors like the rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, the rising adoption of aesthetic procedures among geriatric people, the availability of technologically advanced and user-friendly products. The availability and popularity of alternative beauty and cosmetic products, along with the clinical risks and consequences connected to medical aesthetic operations, are, however, limiting the expansion of this market.

The Body Contouring Devices aesthetic segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

The medical aesthetics market is further segmented into liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and nonsurgical fat reduction devices. The nonsurgical fat reduction devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of obesity and the increasing number of nonsurgical fat reduction procedures performed across the globe.

The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas. The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The availability of high-quality aesthetic surgical and non-surgical equipment and personnel in hospitals, growing awareness about non-invasive medical aesthetics procedures performed in hospital settings, and the increasing number of plastic surgeons are the key factors supporting segment growth.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The APAC is home to seven of the most populous countries and over 60% of the global population. The growing disposable income of the middle-class population in emerging Asian countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC market.

Rising consumer knowledge and interest in procedures, strong local economies, aggressive marketing by leading US and European companies in Asia, decreasing social taboos, rising medical tourism, and increasing awareness showcase significant opportunities for global manufacturers. Growth in the Asian aesthetics market is expected to outpace all other regions. The sheer magnitudes of the population coupled with strong economic indicators has created massive potential in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

4.2 North America: Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product (USD Million)

4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market, by End-user (USD Million)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures Among Geriatric Individuals

5.2.1.3 Availability of Advanced and User-Friendly Products

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Treatments Among Men

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Medical Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.2.2 Increasing Availability and Adoption of Alternative Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Development of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Social and Ethical Issues Associated with Cosmetic Treatments

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Coverage for Medical Aesthetics

5.5 Regulatory Scenario

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Key Conferences & Events (2022-2024)

5.10 Case Studies

6 Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Facial Aesthetic Products

6.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

6.2.1.1 Rising Number of Procedures to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Dermal Fillers

6.2.2.1 Side Effects and Stringent Regulations to Limit Use of Dermal Fillers

6.2.3 Microdermabrasion Products

6.2.3.1 Affordability of Procedures to Drive Adoption

6.2.4 Chemical Peels

6.2.4.1 Availability of a Wide Range of Chemical Peels to Support Their Use

6.3 Cosmetic Implants

6.3.1 Breast Implants

6.3.1.1 Silicone Breast Implants

6.3.1.1.1 Launch of New Products to Support Market Growth

6.3.1.2 Saline Breast Implants

6.3.1.2.1 Low Cost of Saline Breast Implants to Drive Market Growth

6.3.2 Gluteal Implants

6.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Buttock Augmentation Procedures to Drive Market Growth

6.3.3 Facial Implants

6.3.3.1 Possibility of Surgical Scarring to Restrain Adoption of Facial Implants

6.4 Skin Aesthetic Devices

6.4.1 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

6.4.1.1 Advantages Over Other Methods to Drive Demand

6.4.2 Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

6.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Support Device Adoption

6.4.3 Microneedling Products

6.4.3.1 Risks Associated with Microneedling Products to Limit Adoption

6.4.4 Light Therapy Devices

6.4.4.1 Affordability and Minimal Side-Effects to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Body Contouring Devices

6.5.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices

6.5.1.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Market to Witness High Growth

6.5.2 Cellulite Reduction Devices

6.5.2.1 High Treatment Costs to Limit Market Growth

6.5.3 Liposuction Devices

6.5.3.1 Rising Number of Liposuction Procedures to Drive Device Demand

6.6 Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners

6.6.1 Product Affordability to Boost End-User Adoption

6.7 Hair Removal Devices

6.7.1 Laser Hair Removal Devices

6.7.1.1 Laser Hair Removal Devices Dominates Market

6.7.2 Ipl Hair Removal Devices

6.7.2.1 Ipl Hair Removal Procedures Cover Larger Patches of Hair and are Cheaper

6.8 Tattoo Removal Devices

6.8.1 Emergence of Picosecond Laser Technology for Tattoo Removal to Drive Market Growth

6.9 Thread Lift Products

6.9.1 Adoption of Thread Lifting Over Surgical Procedures for Facial Rejuvenation to Drive Market Growth

6.10 Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

6.10.1 Increasing Availability of Eyelash Products to Drive Market Growth

6.11 Nail Treatment Laser Devices

6.11.1 Development of Efficient and Safe Laser Products to Drive Market Growth

7 Medical Aesthetics Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas

7.2.1 Availability of Better Infrastructure and Resources to Support Market Growth

7.3 Beauty Centers

7.3.1 Cost-Benefits Associated with Visiting Beauty Centers to Support Market Growth

7.4 Home Care Settings

7.4.1 Market for Home-Use Aesthetic Products Evolving at a Rapid Pace

8 Medical Aesthetics Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

9.3 Revenue Share Analysis

9.3.1 Revenue Share Analysis for Energy & Light-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices

9.3.2 Revenue Share Analysis for Facial Aesthetic Products

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.4.1 Facial Aesthetic Products Market Share Analysis (2021)

9.4.2 Energy & Light-Based Devices Market Share Analysis (2021)

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (2021)

9.5.1 Stars

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive Players

9.5.4 Participants

9.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups/Smes (2021)

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Responsive Companies

9.6.3 Dynamic Companies

9.6.4 Starting Blocks

9.7 Competitive Benchmarking

9.7.1 Overall Footprint Analysis

9.7.2 Product Footprint Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Footprint Analysis

9.8 Competitive Scenario (2019-2022)

9.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals

9.8.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Allergan

10.1.2 Alma Lasers

10.1.3 Cynosure

10.1.4 Bausch Health Companies

10.1.5 Anika Therapeutics

10.1.6 Cutera

10.1.7 El.En. S.P.A.

10.1.8 Inmode

10.1.9 Lumenis

10.1.10 Fotona

10.1.11 Galderma

10.1.12 Johnson & Johnson

10.1.13 Merz Pharma

10.1.14 Medytox

10.1.15 Candela Corporation

10.2 Other Companies

10.2.1 Sientra

10.2.2 Huadong Medicine

10.2.3 Venus Concept

10.2.4 Aerolase Corp

10.2.5 Sciton

10.2.6 Bohus Biotech Ab

10.2.7 Recosmo

10.2.8 A.R.C. Laser

10.2.9 Lutronic

11 Appendix

