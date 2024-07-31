Medical Batteries Market worth $2.7 billion by 2029 driven by Prevalence of Chronic Diseases | MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70773239

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Batteries Market"

213 - Tables

52 - Figures

253 - Pages

Panasonic Holdings Corporation: Leader in Advanced Battery Solutions for Healthcare

Panasonic Holdings Corporation excels in providing advanced battery solutions crucial for the healthcare industry, leveraging its expertise from automotive and industrial sectors. The company's Energy segment plays a vital role, offering specialized batteries designed for durability, efficiency, and reliability in medical devices. Renowned brands like Panasonic, Sanyo, and Eneloop are synonymous with high-performance and longevity. Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., its dedicated subsidiary, operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia, ensuring diverse energy needs are met. The company's strategic strengths include a robust supply chain, cost competitiveness, and advanced R&D capabilities, with recent investments in facilities like the Kansas factory highlighting its commitment to efficient production and cutting-edge technology. Panasonic's focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices aligns with global environmental trends, reinforcing its leadership in the battery industry and its capacity to drive innovation in meeting evolving healthcare demands.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.: Global Provider of High-Performance Batteries and Lighting Solutions

Energizer Holdings, Inc., a prominent global provider, operates through three core segments: Battery, Auto Care, and Lights. Its Battery and Lights segments are crucial, offering various batteries for medical devices such as hearing aids and glucose monitors. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands like Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, and Varta, which encompass alkaline, lithium, rechargeable batteries, and portable lighting solutions. Subsidiaries like Energizer Battery, Inc. and Rayovac Corporation bolster its global market presence. With a robust footprint across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, Energizer is dedicated to innovation and reliability, particularly in powering essential medical devices.

Toshiba Corporation: Specialist in High-Performance Medical Batteries

Toshiba Corporation delivers high-performance, reliable, and safe battery solutions tailored for critical medical devices, including implantable cardiac devices, patient monitoring systems, and portable diagnostic equipment. Utilizing advanced lithium-ion technology, Toshiba's medical batteries offer high energy density, robust safety features to prevent overheating and overcharging, and long cycle life for durability in demanding medical environments. Toshiba's growth in this sector is driven by continuous innovation and strategic R&D investments, meeting the evolving needs of healthcare. Strong partnerships with medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers further integrate their batteries into various applications, reinforcing Toshiba's position as a global leader in the medical batteries market and enhancing patient care and outcomes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70773239

Product Segmentation: Alkaline Batteries Lead the Medical Batteries Market

In 2023, the medical batteries market is characterized by its diverse product segments, including lithium, alkaline, zinc air, nickel metal hydride, and other batteries. Among these, alkaline batteries emerged as the largest segment, driven by their affordability, reliability, and eco-friendly characteristics. Technological advancements have enhanced their cost-effectiveness, while increasing urbanization and consumer spending have further boosted demand. Alkaline batteries are particularly valued for backup systems, remote sensing, and IoT applications in healthcare, ensuring dependable power for essential medical devices.

Capacity Segmentation: Batteries Below 600 mAh Dominate

The medical batteries market also segments based on capacity, including batteries below 600 mAh, 600 to 1200 mAh, and above 1200 mAh. In 2023, batteries with a capacity of "below 600 mAh" held the largest market share within healthcare settings. This is due to the rising demand for compact, powerful, portable, and wearable medical devices. Advances in battery technology have increased energy density, offering extended operational times without enlarging battery size, and enhanced safety features have contributed to their widespread adoption. Companies like VARTA Microbattery and Renata SA excel in this segment, with products such as VARTA's CoinPower series and Renata's lithium and silver oxide batteries providing high reliability for low-power medical devices. The trend towards miniaturization and innovation has significantly boosted demand and market presence for these batteries.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global medical batteries market, accounting for a 45.0% share. This dominance is driven by the substantial presence of major medical device manufacturers and increasing healthcare spending in the US and Canada. Key healthcare institutions in the region rely heavily on critical medical devices that require reliable energy storage solutions. North America's status as an early adopter of new medical technologies, supported by higher patient affordability, also fuels demand for advanced battery technologies. Additionally, the region's strong focus on research and development within the healthcare industry, alongside significant investments in innovative medical products, further solidifies its leading position. The favorable regulatory environment in North America supports ongoing product development, reinforcing its dominance in the global medical batteries market.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Endoscopy Equipment Market

Ultrasound Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Get access to the latest updates on Medical Batteries Companies and Medical Batteries Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets