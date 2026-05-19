Titanium Dioxide Market worth $26.32 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Process (Sulfate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper, Inks), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) – Global Forecast to 2031', The titanium dioxide market is projected to reach USD 26.32 billion by 2031 from USD 21.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2031.

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Titanium Dioxide Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 21.82 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 26.32 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.8%

Titanium Dioxide Market Trends & Insights:

The titanium dioxide market is growing due to paints & coatings, supported by the booming construction industry, the automotive industry, rising demand for cosmetics, and increasing use of the product in plastics.

The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 46.4% in 2025.

By grade, the rutile segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

By process, the chloride segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the period.

By application, the paints & coatings segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 58.6%.

The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings Plc (US), LB Group (China), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), and Venator Materials PLC (UK) were identified as star players in the titanium dioxide market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Titanos Group (China), GreenTidio (Israel), and PRECHEZA (Czech Republic) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Titanium dioxide is a white, inorganic pigment that possesses excellent brightness, opacity, UV resistance, and durability. It is widely used in paints and coatings, plastics, paper, inks, cosmetics, and building products for their whiteness, color retention, weather resistance, and product performance.

By grade, the rutile segment accounted for the fastest CAGR During forecasted period

The rutile grade segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the titanium dioxide market due to its superior opacity, brightness, and resistance to UV and weathering. This is a preferred choice for high-performance paints, coatings, plastics, and auto parts because of its color stability and durability outdoors. Increasing global demand driven by infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, and the need for long-lasting architectural coatings is fueling this growth. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for higher-quality rutile pigments to meet strict coating standards. The rising use of UV-resistant plastics in packaging, agricultural film, and automotive applications also boosts demand. Additionally, EV manufacturers are incorporating more advanced plastics and coatings that require high-purity rutile for thermal and UV stability. The production of synthetic rutile, offering higher titanium dioxide content and fewer impurities, further supports this trend. Sustainability initiatives and the need for premium products are prompting investments in advanced rutile processing technologies. Overall, the durability and weather resistance of rutile pigments align with the global shift toward long-lasting, low-maintenance materials.

By process, the chloride segment accounted for the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period

The rapid expansion of the chloride process in titanium dioxide production is driven by its ability to produce higher purity rutile pigments with improved brightness, durability, and uniformity compared to the sulfate process. This method is preferred for high-quality paints, coatings, plastics, and specialty applications requiring top optical performance. This is also more efficient and environmentally friendly, generating less waste and emissions important factors amid increasing global environmental regulations. Governments in North America and Europe are imposing stricter wastewater and emissions limits, prompting manufacturers to shift from sulfate-based methods, which produce significant acidic waste and iron sulfate by-products, to cleaner, more sustainable chloride-based processes. Major global producers are investing in chloride-based plants to boost sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint. Growing demand from automotive coatings, electric vehicle plastics, packaging, and industrial coatings further fuels this trend, as chloride pigments offer better dispersion, gloss, and UV protection.

By application, the plastics segment is expected to account for the second-highest CAGR

Increased demand for plastic packaging, automotive plastics, consumer goods, construction products, and electrical components is making plastics the second-fastest-growing end-use market for titanium dioxide. Titanium dioxide is widely accepted as an effective ingredient in plastics for whiteness, opacity, UV resistance, and thermal stability. Demand for titanium dioxide is growing rapidly in the global market due to its use in flexible packaging, food packaging containers, medical packaging, and lightweight automotive components. Packaging demand is another critical factor supporting growth. Brightness and product protection are desired properties of white and opaque plastic packaging films and containers, which are in growing demand due to the expansion of e-commerce, food delivery, the pharmaceuticals and consumer goods industries, and titanium dioxide plays an important role in these properties. Further, urbanization and increasing per capita income in emerging markets are driving higher plastic demand from various industries. Manufacturers are focused on developing high-performance and visually attractive plastics, which should lead to a rapid increase in titanium dioxide consumption during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to account for the second-fastest CAGR during the forecasted period

The titanium dioxide market in the Middle East & Africa is growing rapidly, driven by construction, urbanization, and industrialization. Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and South Africa are investing heavily in infrastructure, smart cities, and housing, boosting demand for titanium dioxide pigments. These industries are supported by government initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, which promotes diversification away from oil. Sectors like automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and industrial coatings are expanding, further increasing demand. The construction sector remains the largest consumer, especially for architectural coatings and decorative paints, fueled by urban growth and commercial real estate development. Additionally, higher demand for weather-resistant coatings and plastics, along with foreign investment and industrial modernization, contribute to the market's expansion.

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Key Players

The titanium dioxide market comprises major players such as The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings Plc (US), LB Group (China), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), Venator Materials PLC (UK), INEOS Group Limited (UK), Tinergy Chemical Co Ltd. (China), Cinkarna Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Tayca Corporation (Japan), and others. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are among the key strategies these players use to strengthen their positions in the titanium dioxide market.

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