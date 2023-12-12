Medical Breakthroughs Fueling Infection Prevention Market: Immunology and Modern Medicine Advancements to Reimagine Healthcare | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A new report from FMI highlights key factors propelling the growth of the infection prevention market. The report identifies rising surgical procedures, environmental sustainability trends, the development of biodegradable solutions, and growing awareness of health and hygiene as major drivers of market expansion.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infection prevention market is estimated to be over US$ 40,845.2 million in 2024. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is predicted to grow at 3.1%, reaching a valuation of US$ 55,379.1 million by that year. The infection prevention and control market is expanding globally due to rising outsourcing efforts, healthcare spending, impressive healthcare standards, and infrastructural advances.

The number of surgical operations performed globally has increased. This is due to a rise in the frequency of lifestyle illnesses, increased obesity, and other factors. Aside from that, numerous athletes suffer from severe injuries, including spinal injuries and elbow injuries. As a result, many operations have increased the need for infection prevention kits.

Growing public consciousness of environmental sustainability opens up lucrative growth opportunities for the industry. Biodegradable gloves, eco-friendly packaging, and environmentally friendly production methods are just a few of the environmentally friendly and recyclable infection control items that are becoming increasingly popular. Manufacturers are trying to reduce the amount of garbage they produce and their carbon footprints.

Biodegradable infection control solutions from plant-based polymers derived from sustainable resources such as cornstarch, sugarcane, or cellulose are becoming increasingly popular. These polymers can create gloves, aprons, packing materials, and disposable gowns. Eco-friendly and biodegradable infection control solutions have propelled market expansion.

The growth in infection incidence indicates an increasing global need for efforts to address the underlying cause of sickness and reduce the risk of transmission. Revenues from reimbursement are expected because of the growing demand for consumables, disinfectants, and sterilizing equipment in the healthcare sector.

Customers are expected to demand infection-prevention products as they become more conscious of their hygiene and health. The aging population's growing desire for better healthcare is predicted to result in increasing sales potential.

Infection Prevention Industry Overview, 2024-2034:

Attributes Infection Prevention Market CAGR (2024 to 2034) 3.1 % Expected Base Year Value (2024) US$ 40,845.2 million Anticipated Forecast Value (2034) US$ 55,379.1 million Growth Factors Growing prevalence of chronic disorders all over the world. Future Opportunities Hospitals and medical institutions are adapting surgeries such as liposuction. Key Companies profiled STERIS PLC (Cantel Medical Corporation)

Belimed AG

Matachana Group

Halyard Health Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Miele Group. (Steelco) MMM Group

Pal Internation

Metrex Research

Sotera Health Inc.

3M Company

Matachana Group Steris Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser

Getinge Group

Sterigenics International Inc.

Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.), States, "The main factor driving the market is the growing demands for efficient cleaning and awareness of the need to clean and disinfect the environment. Furthermore, the market for infection prevention is poised for significant expansion because of the coronavirus outbreak."

Key Takeaways from the Infection Prevention Market:

The United States infection control market is developing at a CAGR of 1.4%.

infection control market is developing at a CAGR of 1.4%. China's infection prevention market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.0% until 2034.

infection prevention market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.0% until 2034. During the forecast period, Germany's infection solutions market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 1.9%.

infection solutions market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 1.9%. India's infection prevention market is anticipated to dominate the global market at a CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period.

infection prevention market is anticipated to dominate the global market at a CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period. The market for antimicrobial solutions in the United Kingdom is expanding at a 2.0% CAGR.

is expanding at a 2.0% CAGR. The healthcare-associated infections market was estimated to be dominated by consumables, with a market share of 41.0%.

Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to hold a market share of 45.4%.

Key Strategies:

The global infection control market is highly competitive, with several companies participating. Market rivalry is fierce, with businesses contending for customers' attention by introducing new, high-quality products. Infection control is a highly competitive sector with many small and medium-sized establishments.

These businesses often focus on specific service or product categories within a given market. Many industry participants focus on organic market expansion through product debuts, approvals, and other variables such as patents and events. The inorganic growth tactics were partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023 , a Washington State University research team developed a groundbreaking 3D-printed surgical gadget that, in laboratory tests, eliminated 87% of the bacteria that cause staph infections.

, a research team developed a groundbreaking 3D-printed surgical gadget that, in laboratory tests, eliminated 87% of the bacteria that cause staph infections. Protection Paints developed Vira-Protect, a long-lasting, efficient paint to help in infection management, using silver ions blended with water-based paint-compatible polyurethane in October 2023 .

